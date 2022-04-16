New Delhi: A tanker carrying 750 tonnes of diesel fuel from Egypt to Malta sank on Saturday in the Gulf of Gabes off Tunisia’s southeast coast, sparking a rush to avoid a spill.Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Prices On April 9: Check Latest Fuel Rates in Your City Today

The Equatorial Guinea-flagged Xelo was headed from the Egyptian port of Damietta to the European island of Malta when it requested entry to Tunisian waters on Friday evening due to bad weather.

A spokesman for a local court said, "The ship sank this morning in Tunisian territorial waters. For the moment, there is no leak" adding that a "disaster prevention committee will meet to decide on the measures to be taken."