Home

News

World

Tarek Fatah, Famous Pak-Canadian Columnist, Dies at 73 After Prolonged Illness: 10 Things to Know

Tarek Fatah, Famous Pak-Canadian Columnist, Dies at 73 After Prolonged Illness: 10 Things to Know

Tarek Fatah was known for his progressive views on Islam and his stance on Pakistan.

Tarek Fatah on several occasions expressed his support to the BJP-led NDA government in India.

Toronto: Canada-based Pakistani-origin writer and activist Tarek Fatah passed away on Monday after prolonged illness. He was 73. “Lion of Punjab. Son of Hindustan. Lover of Canada. Speaker of truth. Fighter for justice. Voice of the down-trodden, underdogs, and the oppressed. @TarekFatah has passed the baton on… his revolution will continue with all who knew and loved him,” his daughter Natasha Fatah announced on Twitter.

Lion of Punjab.

Son of Hindustan.

Lover of Canada.

Speaker of truth.

Fighter for justice.

Voice of the down-trodden, underdogs, and the oppressed.@TarekFatah has passed the baton on… his revolution will continue with all who knew and loved him. Will you join us? 1949-2023 pic.twitter.com/j0wIi7cOBF — Natasha Fatah (@NatashaFatah) April 24, 2023

You may like to read

His daughter Natasha on Sunday had tweeted about a “slow Sunday with dad”, “listening to old Bollywood songs” and their “shared love for Mother India”.

“Enjoying a slow Sunday morning with my dad. Listening to old Bollywood songs and I’m wearing orange for our shared love for Mother India. And a hit of red for our adopted and adored home Canada,” she had written.

10 things to Know About Tarek Fatah

Tarek Fatah was known for his progressive views on Islam and his stance on Pakistan.

He on several occasions expressed his support to the BJP-led NDA government in India.

Born in Pakistan in 1949, Tarek Fatah later migrated to Canada in the early 1980s.

Tarek Fatah has worked as a political activist, journalist and television host in Canada and has authored several books, including “Chasing a Mirage: The Tragic Illusion of an Islamic State” and “The Jew is Not My Enemy: Unveiling the Myths that Fuel Muslim Anti-Semitism”.

A prolific writer, Tarek Fatah has written several books on the subject of Islamic fundamentalism and its impact on Muslim communities around the world.

Tarek Fatah was a staunch critic of Islamic fanaticism and fearlessly wrote for various media, blogs, and books.

Tarek Fatah was proud of his Indian origins and often expressed his admiration for Hinduism and the Indian civilization.

Tarek Fatah will be remembered as a lion of Punjab, son of Hindustan, and lover of Canada.

Known for his views on Islam, secularism, and liberal democracy, Tarek Fatah has been a vocal critic of Islamist extremism and terrorism

Tarek Fatah entered the field of journalism as a reporter for the Karachi Sun in 1970, according to a media report.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.