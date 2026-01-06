Home

Targeted attacks on Hindus continue unabated in Bangladesh, anti-India Yunus says its ‘normal incident’

Regarding the questions raised in India about the murder of Khokon Das, Bangladesh said that it was a 'normal incident' of crime and there was no communal angle to it.

New Delhi: Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh: Minority Hindus are being continuously attacked in Bangladesh. In the past few days, six Hindus have been murdered. A Hindu widow was also raped. The attacks on Hindus in the neighbouring country are creating a tense atmosphere in India as well. Protests are being held in several places in India. Meanwhile, the Bangladeshi government has given its explanation regarding the attacks on Hindus.

Regarding the questions raised by the BJP and other political parties and Hindu organizations in India about the murder of Khokon Das, Bangladesh said that it was a normal incident of crime and there was no communal angle to it.

The Motive Was Robbery Behind Khokon Das’s Murder: Bangladesh

The Bangladeshi government said that several organizations in India claimed that Khokon Das was killed by a violent Islamic mob. But the police investigation proved this story wrong. During treatment, Khokon identified the attackers. The police later arrested all three suspects, and the preliminary investigation suggests that the motive was robbery, not communal violence.

We Are Hindus, We Want To Live In Peace: Khokon’s Wife

However, a few days ago, Khokon Das’s wife, Seema Das, in a conversation with NDTV, had said, “We don’t have any dispute with anyone on any issue. We don’t understand why my husband was suddenly targeted. We are Hindus. We just want to live in peace. The attackers were Muslims, and the police are trying to arrest them.”

6 Hindus Killed In Bangladesh In Last 18 Days

The Bangladesh government is calling the attacks on Hindus normal crimes. But the question is that the way Hindus were attacked here in the last few days is a matter of concern. In the past 18 days, six Hindus have been murdered in Bangladesh. A widowed woman has been raped. Anti-India and anti-Hindu sentiment is steadily increasing.

The names of the Hindus who have been murdered in Bangladesh are Dipu Chandra Das (on December 18), Amrit Mandal (on December 24), Bijendra Biswas (on December 29), Khokon Das (on January 3), Rana Pratap Bairagi (on January 5, and Sharat Chakraborty Mani (on January 5).

