New Delhi: US President Donald Trump warned that the US is targetting 52 sites in Iran and Iran will be hit very fast and very hard. The warning on Twitter came hours after rockets fell near the US Embassy in Baghdad on Saturday. At the same time, two rockets slammed into the Al-Balad airbase where American troops are deployed.

“Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader who had just killed an American, & badly wounded many others, not to mention all of the people he had killed over his lifetime, including recently hundreds of Iranian protesters,” Trump tweeted.

“He was already attacking our Embassy, and preparing for additional hits in other locations. Iran has been nothing but problems for many years.”

Issuing a warning, the US President said, “Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!”

Fifty-two epresents the number of Americans held hostage at the US Embassy in Tehran for more than a year starting in late 1979.