TARIFFS will replace INCOME TAX, SC ruling UNFORTUNATE: Donald Trump in State of the Union speech

During his State of the Union address, President Donald Trump, in front of Congress and several Supreme Court justices, criticised the Supreme Court’s ruling of striking down its his administration’s global tariffs. He termed the ruling ‘unfortunate’.

Washington DC: Reacting to the Supreme Court’s ruling on his tariffs, United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) criticised the Top Court’s decision to block his tariffs on foreign countries. While delivering his State of the Union address, he said that the duties, intended to be paid by other countries for exporting goods to the US, will replace the current income tax system, lifting the financial burden from US citizens. Trump made his remark in the presence of four SC judges – Chief Justice John Roberts, Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh and Elena Kagan.

