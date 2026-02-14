Home

News

From Sheikh Hasina to the Ganga Water Treaty, resolving these issues with India is likely to be a priority for new Bangladesh government, Tarique Rahman to…

From Sheikh Hasina to the Ganga Water Treaty, resolving these issues with India is likely to be a priority for new Bangladesh government, Tarique Rahman to…

With Tarique Rahman almost certain to become the Prime Minister, all eyes are now on the direction the new government in Dhaka will take in its relations with India.

The BNP has placed the most sensitive issues related to India at the center of its foreign policy.

New Delhi: The Tarique Rahman-led Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has marked a resounding victory in the 13th national elections held on February 12. The party is now holding talks with its allies for the government formation, the Dhaka Tribune reported. The BNP and its allies have secured 212 seats, while the Jamaat-e-Islami and its 11 allies managed to get 77 seats, according to the Bangladesh daily the Daily Star. With Tarique Rahman almost certain to become the Prime Minister, all eyes are now on the direction the new government in Dhaka will take in its relations with India.

As per the reports quoting the BNP sources, the new government will have to address several key issues, including seeking the extradition of Sheikh Hasina, stopping killings along the border, and initiating talks to renew the Ganga water-sharing agreement.

ALSO READ: Bangladesh Election: BNP makes first demand to India after massive win, says, ‘Send Sheikh Hasina back’

1. Sheikh Hasina

Sheikh Hasina will remain a top priority, BNP sources said while talking to The Hindu. They further added that the matter of her presence on Indian soil be resolved. Sources argued that Sheikh Hasina has continued to comment on developments in Bangladesh while staying in India. Sheikh Hasina resigned from her post on August 5, 2025, following a violent student uprising and fled to India. Since then, she has remained there.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

2. Border Killings to Be a Key Issue

The sources, while talking to The Hindu, said that the killings along the border allegedly carried out by India’s Border Security Force (BSF) create serious challenges for the Bangladeshi government. Reports of deaths in border areas quickly spark public anger. The BNP member stated that the boundary between India and Bangladesh is clearly demarcated, so there is no justification for opening fire. He called for a more restrained approach, saying that if someone is suspected of smuggling, they should be arrested rather than shot.

3. Renewal of the Ganga Water Treaty

The renewal of the Ganga water-sharing agreement will be another point of concern. Indian diplomats have reportedly said that technical teams from both sides were supposed to meet within two years regarding the renewal, but those meetings did not take place. The source added that Bangladesh will demand that the agreement be renewed in a fair and balanced manner.

4. Demand for Easing Medical Visa Rules

Medical visas are expected to remain a major issue between the two countries. The source described the number of medical visas issued by India as insufficient and called for relaxation in medical visa rules. He argued that medical travel is one of the strongest people-to-people connections between the two nations. The source said Bangladeshis are being forced to travel to China for medical treatment. He warned that if medical visas continue to be denied, Bangladesh will find alternative options.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.