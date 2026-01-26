Home

News

Tarique Rahman makes big statement amid attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, says BNP will take strict actions against rioters if...

Tarique Rahman makes big statement amid attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, says BNP will take strict actions against rioters if…

BNP leader Tarique Rahman has assured the people of Bangladesh that if their government comes to power, corruption will be eradicated.

Is Tarique Rahman set to become next PM of Bangladesh? BNP's acting chief and son of ex-PM returns home after 17 years in exile

New Delhi: With the Bangladesh general election inching closer, political parties are keeping no stones unturned to woo the voters. BNP leader Tarique Rahman has also intensified his election campaigning and making a slew of promises to the voters. The Bangladesh election is scheduled for February 12. In his election promise, Rahman said that if the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) comes to power, its two key priorities will be tackling corruption and improving law and order.

It is important to note that the statement of Rehman comes at a time when the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus is facing criticism over the law-and-order situation. With Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League not been allowed to participate in these elections, the BNP has emerged as the strongest political force in Bangladesh at present.

BNP chairman Tarique Rahman is being seen as the leading contender for the country’s next prime minister. In this context, his indication of taking a tough stance against rioters is considered significant.

“No compromise with those who break the law”: Tarique Rahman

BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman, while addressing a rally in Chattogram on Sunday, said, “I want to state clearly that our position is absolutely clear. Anyone who breaks the law or creates obstacles through corruption will not be spared. We will deal with such people strictly.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

As per the report by The Daily Star, Tarique further added, “The BNP can successfully accomplish two things. The first is ensuring the safety of the people so that they can earn their livelihood securely. We have already demonstrated this during Khaleda Zia’s government. We will once again strictly control law and order so that ordinary people can live their lives without fear.”

BNP Government Will Take a Tough Stand Against Corruption

BNP leader Tarique Rahman has assured the people of Bangladesh that if their government comes to power, corruption will be eradicated. Referring to Khaleda Zia’s tenure as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Rahman said that Zia made significant efforts to pull the country out of the grip of corruption. Our government has demonstrated that it can control corruption. We are committed to the people on issues of law and order and corruption.

Tarique Rahman further said that the law is equal for everyone. Criminals will be identified by their crimes. Whoever the offender may be, strict action will be taken against them. Corruption will be dealt with in the same manner, regardless of who is involved.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.