Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman chooses THIS Muslim country over India for first official plan, its not Afghanistan, UAE, Azerbaijan, Indonesia, the name is…

BNP Chairperson and head of the alliance government Tarique Rahman took oath as Prime Minister on February 17.

New Delhi: In a major development, Bangladesh’s new Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is likely to embark on his first unofficial foreign visit. According to the reports, instead of following the traditional practice of flying to India for his first trip, Rahman is expected to travel to Saudi Arabia. Rehman is also expected to visit Mecca to perform Umrah. This information was shared by sources close to the leadership of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). However, it is important to note that despite this, Rahman has indicated his intent to maintain close relations with India.

India Active in Bangladesh

On Sunday, Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma said that India is also looking forward to advancing dialogue with Bangladesh’s new government. He expressed New Delhi’s desire to re-engage actively with Dhaka.

“In today’s meeting with the Foreign Minister, I reiterated our position that we are keen to engage in dialogue with the new government in Bangladesh,” Verma said after after meeting Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaid was also present at the meeting.

What the Indian High Commissioner Said

According to the High Commissioner, “We want to strengthen cooperation across all areas by working together with a positive, constructive, and forward-looking approach based on mutual interest and mutual benefit.”

Verma described the meeting as a “courtesy call” and a “preliminary discussion.” He added that this was his first meeting with the Foreign Minister and State Minister since the new government assumed office in Bangladesh.

Tarique Rahman Became Prime Minister on February 17

BNP Chairperson and head of the alliance government Tarique Rahman took oath as Prime Minister on February 17.

He returned to Bangladesh on December 25, 2025, after 17 years in exile.

In the February 12 elections, the BNP-led alliance under Rahman’s leadership defeated the alliance led by Jamaat-e-Islami by a large margin.

