Tarique Rahman cancelling Yunus’s policies and decisions, adopts cordial approach with India; How much can New Delhi trust him?

Tarique Rahman has begun removing officials close to Yunus who are perceived as anti-India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first global leader to congratulate Rahman on his election victory. (Image: Reuters)

New Delhi: After winning the elections in Bangladesh in February 2026, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is in power with Tarique Rahman as the prime minister of the country. Earlier, during Mohammad Yunus’s 18-month rule, India-Bangladesh relations deteriorated significantly, but a lot has changed since BNP chief Tarique Rahman took the office on February 17. But the question remains: can India trust the BNP because it has taken several decisions that are in India’s interest?

Bangladesh has resumed all visa and consular services in India from today, and it has begun talks to restore cricketing ties with India. New Delhi has also indicated its readiness to turn a page. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first global leader to congratulate Rahman on his election victory.

Tarique Rahman overturning Mohammad Yunus’ decisions

Tarique Rahman has made some major decisions or given some significant signals in the first week since taking charge of the government. This is not only a major setback for Muhammad Yunus, but also points to the very interesting political landscape developing in Bangladesh.

BNP MPs flatly refused to take oaths on the Constitutional Reform Council formed by Muhammad Yunus. Furthermore, Tarique Rahman has indicated that he objects to several points in the July Charter drafted by Muhammad Yunus. For example, Tarique Rahman has refused to accept the bicameral Parliament and the powers delegated to the President.

Student leader Nahid Islam’s warning

After the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government, student leaders formed a party called the National Citizens Party (NCP). It won only six seats in the elections. NCP leader Nahid Islam held a press conference and warned of protests against Tarique Rahman’s government. However, the NCP has performed very poorly.

Several of Yunus’s advisors attempt to leave the country, like special assistant on the International Criminal Tribunal (ICT) and telecommunications, Faiz Ahmed Tayyab, who has fled to Germany. National Citizen Party (NCP) leader Nasiruddin Patwari claimed that several advisors are seeking a “safe exit.” He demanded that these advisors provide a full account of their assets and work over the past 18 months before leaving the country.

Removing officials close to Yunus who are perceived as anti-India

Tarique Rahman has begun removing officials close to Yunus who are perceived as anti-India. Press Minister Faisal Mahmud, posted in New Delhi, has been dismissed seven months before his term ends. Tarique Rahman has begun attempting to reassure India about Hindus. He has included four minority ministers (Hindus and Buddhists) in his cabinet and promised them security.

Efforts to restore cricket ties

Bangladesh’s new Sports Minister, Aminul Haque, has expressed his desire to resolve legal cases against Awami League-affiliated cricketers like Shakib Al Hasan and Mashrafe Mortaza so they can return to the game. He has also met with Indian diplomats in Dhaka to restore cricketing ties with India.

