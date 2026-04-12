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Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman to visit India soon? Foreign minister gives major update after Delhi visit, says Relations with India are...

Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman to visit India soon? Foreign minister gives major update after Delhi visit, says Relations with India are…

The strain in Dhaka–Delhi ties during Yunus’s tenure has begun to ease following the formation of a new government under Tarique Rahman in Bangladesh.

PM Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman

New Delhi: In a significant development, Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister Dr. Khalilur Rahman has called his recent visit to India “excellent and fruitful.” The meetings covered key issues such as trade, connectivity, water sharing, and visa services between the two countries. Rahman visited India this week (April 7–9). During the visit, he met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and several senior Indian officials in Delhi. Rahman further added that Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Tarique Rahman may visit India soon.

While speaking exclusively to WION, the Bangladeshi foreign minister called the India–Bangladesh relations extremely important. He added that the relationship becomes even more special due to the personal rapport between the leaders of both countries. He said, “Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have exchanged letters and spoken to each other. Both are keen to strengthen the relationship.”

Calling the relationship between India and Bangladesh crucial for both nations, Rahman said that the efforts are underway to improve bilateral relations, and both sides will continue working in this direction in the coming weeks.

The progress so far is encouraging and raises hope for stronger cooperation.

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Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman to visit India Soon

Khalilur Rahman has also confirmed that plans are being considered for a visit by Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to India. He acknowledged that discussions are underway but clarified that no specific dates have been finalized yet. However, he expressed hope that Tarique Rahman may visit New Delhi soon.

India–Bangladesh Relations: Key Updates

Relations between India and Bangladesh appear to be improving after nearly two years.

Since Tarique Rahman became Prime Minister in February this year, contacts between officials of both countries have increased.

Both India and Bangladesh have taken steps to strengthen bilateral ties

Both the countries have helped to ease the strain that had developed during the tenure of Muhammad Yunus.

Tensions between the two countries escalated after August 2024, when Sheikh Hasina was removed from office and an interim government led by Muhammad Yunus was formed.

After coming to power, Yunus adopted a stance perceived as critical of India and showed closer alignment with China and Pakistan.

This impacted bilateral relations, leading to growing tensions.

However, the strain in Dhaka–Delhi ties during Yunus’s tenure has begun to ease following the formation of a new government under Tarique Rahman in Bangladesh. The communication between the two countries has improved after the Rahman government came into power. In particular, the recent visit of Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister to India is being seen as a significant step toward restoring stronger relations.

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