Is Tarique Rahman government heading for a political showdown after Khalilur Rahman’s elevation? Army Chief now likely to…

Khalilur Rahman wielded significant influence during Muhammad Yunus’s interim administration and was often viewed as Washington’s "representative" within the government.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party president and prime ministerial candidate Tariq Rahman has unofficially won two key seats, Dhaka-17 and Bogra-6.

New Delhi: Tarique Rahman on Tuesday took oath as the prime minister, becoming the first elected representative since a deadly 2024 uprising. Rahman is now the first male to hold the top post in the country of 170 million people in 35 years. The new members of the Bangladeshi Parliament were also sworn in by the Chief Election Commissioner, AMM Nasir Uddin. Several new faces have been inducted into the cabinet of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. One prominent name among them is Dr. Khalilur Rahman.

It is important to note that Khalilur Rahman, who served as National Security Adviser (NSA) in the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, has now been appointed Foreign Minister in the BNP government. With the US-backed Khalilur Rahman receiving such a key portfolio, experts are of the opinion that Dhaka’s foreign policy may see shifts, potentially stirring internal political tensions as well. One major reason is his ongoing friction with Army Chief General Waker-uz-Zaman.

Khalilur Rahman wielded significant influence during Muhammad Yunus’s interim administration and was often viewed as Washington’s “representative” within the government, according to Northeastern News. Although he was involved in several controversies as NSA, he has managed to secure one of the most important positions in the new cabinet. Experts suggest that with Khalil’s appointment, US influence in Dhaka is likely to continue.

Here are some of the key details:

Khalilur Rahman’s elevation appears to some observers as the result of a behind-the-scenes “questionable deal.”

Khalil was unexpectedly named and appointed under the technocrat quota despite not being an elected MP.

Khalilur Rahman played a key role in the US-Bangladesh trade deal and Boeing aircraft purchases

His appointment has sparked intense discussion within Dhaka’s political circles and the BNP.

Political analysts say his elevation signals not only surprise but also the possibility of renewed tensions—particularly between Khalilur Rahman and Army Chief Waker-uz-Zaman.

Khalil–Waker Rift

Khalilur Rahman and General Waker-uz-Zaman were seen at odds over several issues during Muhammad Yunus’s interim government. Reports had suggested the attempts by both sides to undermine each other. To recall, it was in May 2025, after Khalil’s efforts to establish a humanitarian corridor to Myanmar’s Rakhine region, when the conflict first appeared.

While Khalil advocated for the humanitarian corridor, General Zaman openly opposed it, reportedly calling it a “bloody corridor” and declaring that no such passage would be allowed. Khalil was seen echoing the US position on the matter, while Zaman adopted a hardline stance. The issue remains unresolved.

Ban on Khalil’s Entry

The strain in relations reportedly deepened to the point where Khalilur Rahman was barred from entering Dhaka Cantonment. In a bold move, Khalil allegedly attempted to shift Lieutenant General Kamrul Hasan to the post of Chief of General Staff (CGS), a step seen by some as an attempt to engineer changes within the army’s top leadership.

