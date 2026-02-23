Home

Tarique Rahman shuns Yunus loyalists OUT as Bangladesh army witnesses major reshuffle, PM strengthens his grip on military

The Bangladesh government has recalled Brigadier General Mohammad Hafizur Rahman, who was serving as the defense adviser at the Bangladesh High Commission in India.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman

New Delhi: Just days after Muhammad Yunus’s departure and Tarique Rahman’s assumption of office as Prime Minister of Bangladesh, sweeping changes are reported to have begun within the country’s army. The main objective behind these changes is to strengthen and stabilize the new government. As per the Navbharat Times report quoting sources, a large-scale reshuffle in the military has occurred, and generals believed to be close to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have been assigned key roles.

This decision will consolidate Tarique Rahman’s influence over the Bangladesh Army. Meanwhile, officials associated with the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus are reportedly being sidelined. As per the Prothom Alo (a website of the Bangladeshi newspaper), several important top-level posts in the army have been reshuffled.

The most significant appointment is that of the Chief of General Staff (CGS) at Army Headquarters. Lieutenant General MD Mainur Rahman has been appointed to this position. He previously served at the Army Training and Doctrine Command.

Here are some of the key details:

Lieutenant General SM Kamrul Hassan has been relieved of his post.

Hassan served as the Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of the Armed Forces Division (AFD) during the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus

He has been moved out of the AFD and appointed as an ambassador in the Foreign Ministry.

During the Yunus administration, Kamrul Hassan was the first top official to visit Pakistan.

Major General Mir Mushfiqur Rahman, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 24 Infantry Division has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant general.

He has been appointed as the new Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division.

Mushfiqur Rahman is believed to be close to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

General Posted in India Recalled

The Bangladesh government has recalled Brigadier General Mohammad Hafizur Rahman, who was serving as the defense adviser at the Bangladesh High Commission in India. He has been promoted to the rank of major general and appointed as the GOC of the 55 Infantry Division.

Major General JM Imdadul Islam, who was heading the 55 Infantry Division, has now been appointed Commandant of the East Bengal Regimental Centre (EBRC). Meanwhile, Major General Ferdous Malik, previously posted at EBRC, has been appointed as the GOC of the 24 Infantry Division.

Key Changes in Army Intelligence

According to a report by Prothom Alo, Director General (DG) of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI), Major General Mohammad Jahangir Alam, has been transferred to the Foreign Ministry.

In his place, Brigadier General Kaiser Rashid Chowdhury has been promoted to the rank of Major General and appointed as the new DG of DGFI. The move is seen as an effort to streamline military intelligence and strengthen focus on internal security threats.

