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Tarique Rahman Vs Muhammad Yunus: Bangladesh government scraps dozens of ordinances introduced under Yunus rule

Tarique Rahman Vs Muhammad Yunus: Bangladesh government scraps dozens of ordinances introduced under Yunus rule

At least 23 ordinances—including key measures related to human rights, judicial oversight, anti-corruption efforts, and policing—have either been repealed or allowed to lapse due to failure to secure parliamentary approval within the constitutional timeframe.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman (File Image)

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Tarique Rahman-led Bangladesh government has decided to repeal or withdraw several reforms introduced in 2024 following a student-led uprising. These reforms were aimed at increasing the accountability of the government and security forces. To recall, the student protests in Bangladesh had forced the then-prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, to step down and seek refuge in India. After Sheikh Hasina’s resignation, Muhammad Yunus was appointed as the head of the state.

The Yunus government introduced these amendments, which were considered unconstitutional because it was not an elected civilian government. Today, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party holds dominance in the Parliament and assumed power after a landslide victory in the general elections held in February.

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Here are some of the key details:

Bangladesh’s Parliament recently reviewed a package of 133 ordinances.

Out of these, at least 23 ordinances—including key measures related to human rights, judicial oversight, anti-corruption efforts, and policing—have either been repealed or allowed to lapse due to failure to secure parliamentary approval within the constitutional timeframe.

Those that were scrapped were considered crucial for restructuring institutions.

Their removal is likely to increase political interference, reduce transparency, and create avenues to evade accountability.

The Bangladesh government says it is conducting a necessary legislative review to address shortcomings and reintroduce stronger laws after due consultation.

Several opposition parties have staged protests against the move and have warned of a nationwide agitation.

The National Citizens Party is at the forefront of this opposition, having emerged from the student movement against Sheikh Hasina.

It is led by Nahid Islam, a prominent face of the student protests and a former minister in Mohammad Yunus’s government.

Its key leaders include Akhtar Hossain, Asif Mahmood, Sarjis Alam, Hasnat Abdullah, and Nasiruddin Patwari.

What does Bangladesh’s Constitution say?

It is important to note that as per Bangladesh’s Constitution, such ordinances must be placed before Parliament within 30 days of its first sitting. These ordinances must be either approved, amended, or allowed to lapse. In March 2026, when the newly elected Parliament convened, it was given the job to review all 133 ordinances introduced by the Yunus administration.

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According to official figures, 110 ordinances were approved—some with amendments—while 23 lost their legal validity. Of these, seven were formally repealed, and 16 lapsed automatically because they were not presented for a vote.

Which ordinances did the Bangladesh government repeal?

The ordinances that lost validity or were repealed included those related to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), enforced disappearances, judicial appointments, Supreme Court administration, police reforms, and anti-corruption oversight.

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