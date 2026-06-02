What’s brewing? Tarique Rahman and Muhammad Yunus hold secret meeting with US envoy in Bangladesh, discuss India during late-night talks in Dhaka

To recall, the diplomatic circles in Bangladesh have since been abuzz with speculation, particularly because Yunus departed for an unannounced visit to Paris shortly after the meeting.

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Tarique Rahman and Muhammad Yunus (BNP official website)

New Delhi: In a significant development, a secret meeting reportedly took place late on the night of May 26 in Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka. The meeting involved US Ambassador Brent Christensen, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, and BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman. It is important to note that the meeting was considered “secret” because no prior information or official schedule regarding it had been made public.

The diplomatic circles in Bangladesh have since been abuzz with speculation, particularly because Yunus departed for an unannounced visit to Paris shortly after the meeting. Yunus reportedly flew to the French capital on the morning of May 27 aboard a Turkish Airlines flight.

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According to a report by North East News, he was accompanied by his close associate, Lamia Morshed. Yunus is expected to return to Dhaka on June 3. As per the North East News report quoting sources, three individuals met at Ambassador Christensen’s residence in Gulshan.

The report further added that Rahman arrived at around 10 pm on May 26 without a security convoy or the protocol arrangements typically associated with a head of government.

Here are some of the key details:

The meeting was kept outside the schedule of official engagements, and senior Bangladeshi officials—who would normally be present during such discussions—were absent, according to the reports

Neither the Bangladeshi Prime Minister’s Office nor the US Embassy in Dhaka has publicly acknowledged the meeting.

As per North East News, the discussions primarily focused on Bangladesh’s political transition and the country’s relations with key international stakeholders

The stakeholders include the United States, the European Union, and India.

According to the report, Muhammad Yunus also held discussions with several former Bangladeshi officials during his visit to Paris.

The trip was reportedly linked to follow-up discussions stemming from the May 26 meeting.

Paris was also the city from which Yunus departed before arriving in Dhaka on August 8, 2024, after the government of Sheikh Hasina was ousted following a violent protest movement.

Experts are of the opinion that the timing of the Paris visit suggests it may have been part of a coordinated diplomatic effort between Dhaka and its Western partners.

Will Yunus Join a Tarique Rahman-Led Government?

As North East News quoting political observer in Dhaka, the events that unfolded suggests that the Paris visit was not arranged at the last minute. Rather, it appears to have been part of a broader strategy discussed during the May 26 meeting. Opposition leaders have demanded greater transparency regarding both the secret meeting and Yunus’s overseas trip, arguing that the public should be informed about matters of national importance.

Government officials, however, insist that these confidential discussions could mark the beginning of a formal role for Muhammad Yunus in the country’s governance. In other words, Yunus could potentially be brought into a future government led by Tarique Rahman, with the United States allegedly playing a role behind the scenes.