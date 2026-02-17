Home

Will India-Bangladesh friendship improve under Tarique Rahman’s leadership? BNP chairman’s close aide makes big statement, says…

Humayun Kabir, the foreign affairs adviser to Tarique Rahman, has made sharp remarks about ties with India. Kabir has said that the intelligence agencies should step back from shaping foreign policy in South Asia

New Delhi: India-Bangladesh relations touched a historic low after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government, with tensions persisting between the two countries. Amid this, Humayun Kabir, the foreign affairs adviser to Tarique Rahman, has made sharp remarks about ties with India. Kabir has said that the intelligence agencies should step back from shaping foreign policy in South Asia, adding that such decisions should be left to elected politicians. Experts are of the opinion that his statement is directed at India. It is important to note that India–Bangladesh relations are currently going through a difficult phase, with a noticeable decline in ties between the two countries.

In an exclusive interview with The Wire, Humayun Kabir called the involvement of intelligence agencies in foreign policy decisions as a wrong practice. He acknowledged that relations between Bangladesh and India have deteriorated significantly. He said, “During Sheikh Hasina’s authoritarian rule, India’s relationship for 15 years was only with Hasina, not with the people of Bangladesh.” He further stated that India now needs to take the first step toward rebuilding the relationship.

Key Remarks on India–Bangladesh Relations

He said, “I believe that anger and resentment toward India have taken root in Bangladesh. The youth and the general public saw Sheikh Hasina portray India as a power that continued to shield her from her alleged crimes. This has significantly damaged India’s image. In a way, India will now have to make a fresh start.” It is important to note that during the interaction, he dismissed the existence of the Awami League in Bangladesh, saying that the party has effectively ceased to exist in the country.

Sheikh Hasina is a Terrorist: Humayun Kabir

Humayun Kabir said, “Sheikh Hasina is a terrorist. After the killing of thousands of people, she fled the country and is now living in India. She is being allowed to carry out criminal and terrorist activities. Several criminals associated with the Awami League are also with her. They should be prevented from doing anything against Bangladesh or from attempting in any way to destabilize Bangladeshi territory. If they maintain a mindset of making a fresh start, cooperative relations would be possible.”

