Home

News

Tarique Rahman reshuffles top army officers, Bangladesh Army Headquarters issues directive

Tarique Rahman reshuffles top army officers, Bangladesh Army Headquarters issues directive

An army officer serving at the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi has also been promoted.

Tarique Rahman ordered the reshuffle of the top brass of the Bangladesh Army.

New Delhi: Following the formation of Tarique Rahman’s new government in Bangladesh, a major reshuffle has taken place in the Bangladesh Army. Several top officers have been restructured. According to the Bengali outlet Pratham Alo, the Bangladesh Army Headquarters issued a directive on Sunday, 22 February 2026, in the afternoon. According to this directive, an army officer working at the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi has also been promoted.

What does the directive say?

According to the directive, Lieutenant General Mainur Rahman has been appointed the new Chief of General Staff of the Bangladesh Army. He previously served in the Army Training and Doctrine Command of the Bangladesh Army.

According to the directive, Lieutenant General SM Kamrul Hasan, Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division, has been transferred to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It is reported that he has been transferred to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to serve as an ambassador to another country.

Bangladesh Army reorganised

Major General Mir Mushfiqur Rahman has been appointed the new Principal Staff Officer of the Bangladesh Army. He was previously in the 24th Infantry Division.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Major General JM Imdadul Islam has been transferred from the 55th Infantry Division to the East Bengal Regimental Centre. Major General Firdous Hasan has been given charge of the 24th Infantry Division from his position as Commandant of the East Bengal Regimental Centre.

Delhi High Commission Officer promoted

An army officer serving at the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi has also been promoted. Brigadier General Muhammad Hafizur Rahman of the Bangladesh Army, who had been serving at the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi for a long time, has been promoted to the rank of Major General and given charge of Bangladesh’s 55th Infantry Division.

The reason for this reshuffle is not yet clear. A section of the country’s Defense Ministry is calling it a routine transfer. However, many believe that these changes in the Bangladesh Army are significant following the formation of the new government.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.