  • Home
  • News
  • Tarique Rahman swearing-in ceremony: Not PM Modi, this Indian leader to visit Bangladesh on February 17, details inside

Tarique Rahman swearing-in ceremony: Not PM Modi, this Indian leader to visit Bangladesh on February 17, details inside

PM Modi will not attend the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected government of Bangladesh led by Tarique Rahman.

Published date india.com Published: February 15, 2026 6:04 PM IST
email india.com By Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com
PM Modi to visit Bangladesh for Tarique Rahman's swearing-in ceremony?
PM Modi to visit Bangladesh for Tarique Rahman's swearing-in ceremony?

Tarique Rahman swearing-in ceremony: In a significant global development, India’s Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will represent the country at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected government of Bangladesh led by Tarique Rahman, Chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist Party. The development is huge as it underscores the deep and enduring friendship between the peoples of India and Bangladesh, reaffirming India’s steadfast commitment to the democratic values that bind the two nations.

What India said on recent Bangladesh elections?

As neighbours united by a shared history, culture, and mutual respect, India welcomes Bangladesh’s transition to an elected government under the leadership of Tarique Rahman, whose vision and values have received an overwhelming mandate from the people.

The representation comes as the newly elected government of Bangladesh is set to take oath on Tuesday afternoon at the South Plaza of the National Parliament.

Also read: While BNP supremo Tarique Rahman set to be sworn as Bangladesh PM, this Nobel laureate economist could be the President

Add India.com as a Preferred SourceAdd India.com as a Preferred Source

Which are the countries invited to Tarique Rahman swearing-in ceremony?

As per media reports, the list of invited countries so far includes China, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, India, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Malaysia, Brunei, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the Maldives, and Bhutan, Prothom Alo reported.

Ahead of the ceremony, BNP leader ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milan on Saturday expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be invited. He underscored the party’s inclusive foreign policy vision, “friends to all, malice to none”.

How has BNP reacted to PM Modi’s congratulatory message?

The BNP acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his congratulatory message following the party’s sweeping victory in Bangladesh’s parliamentary elections earlier this month.

Also read: Historic day for Bangladesh as 13th National Parliament elections scheduled today; BNP’s Tarique Rahman eyes historic comeback

In a post on X, the BNP expressed appreciation for PM Modi’s message and recognition of its leadership.

“Thank you very much, Honourable @narendramodi. We greatly appreciate your kind acknowledgment of Tarique Rahman’s leadership in securing the BNP’s decisive win in the national elections. This outcome reflects the trust and confidence the people of Bangladesh have placed in our leadership and in the democratic process.”

(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist who focuses on bringing complex political, economic and global developments in easy and meaningful reports in order to help the digital readers across India and gl ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.