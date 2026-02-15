Home

Tarique Rahman swearing-in ceremony: Not PM Modi, this Indian leader to visit Bangladesh on February 17, details inside

PM Modi will not attend the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected government of Bangladesh led by Tarique Rahman.

PM Modi to visit Bangladesh for Tarique Rahman's swearing-in ceremony?

Tarique Rahman swearing-in ceremony: In a significant global development, India’s Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will represent the country at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected government of Bangladesh led by Tarique Rahman, Chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist Party. The development is huge as it underscores the deep and enduring friendship between the peoples of India and Bangladesh, reaffirming India’s steadfast commitment to the democratic values that bind the two nations.

What India said on recent Bangladesh elections?

As neighbours united by a shared history, culture, and mutual respect, India welcomes Bangladesh’s transition to an elected government under the leadership of Tarique Rahman, whose vision and values have received an overwhelming mandate from the people.

The representation comes as the newly elected government of Bangladesh is set to take oath on Tuesday afternoon at the South Plaza of the National Parliament.

Which are the countries invited to Tarique Rahman swearing-in ceremony?

As per media reports, the list of invited countries so far includes China, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, India, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Malaysia, Brunei, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the Maldives, and Bhutan, Prothom Alo reported.

Ahead of the ceremony, BNP leader ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milan on Saturday expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be invited. He underscored the party’s inclusive foreign policy vision, “friends to all, malice to none”.

How has BNP reacted to PM Modi’s congratulatory message?

The BNP acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his congratulatory message following the party’s sweeping victory in Bangladesh’s parliamentary elections earlier this month.

In a post on X, the BNP expressed appreciation for PM Modi’s message and recognition of its leadership.

“Thank you very much, Honourable @narendramodi. We greatly appreciate your kind acknowledgment of Tarique Rahman’s leadership in securing the BNP’s decisive win in the national elections. This outcome reflects the trust and confidence the people of Bangladesh have placed in our leadership and in the democratic process.”

(With inputs from agencies)

