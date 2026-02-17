By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Tarique Rahman takes oath as Bangladesh PM; Om Birla attends swearing-in ceremony
Tarique Rahman takes oath as Bangladesh PM; Om Birla attends swearing-in ceremony
Tarique Rahman takes oath as Bangladesh PM; Om Birla attends swearing-in ceremony
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.