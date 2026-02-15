Home

News

Tarique Rahman to take oath as Bangladesh PM on February 17; PM Modi, regional leaders Invited to Dhaka ceremony

Tarique Rahman to take oath as Bangladesh PM on February 17; PM Modi, regional leaders Invited to Dhaka ceremony

Tarique Rahman is set to take oath as Bangladesh’s Prime Minister on February 17, with PM Modi and several regional leaders invited, marking a significant political shift in South Asia.

Tarique Rahman to Take Oath as Bangladesh PM

Tarique Rahman is all set to become the next Prime Minister of Bangladesh as BNP emerged victorious in Bangladesh general election. He will officially take oath of office on February 17 and is all set to steer the country towards development following years of political unrest.

The venue for Tarique Rahman’s swearing-in ceremony will be at South Plaza of Jatiya Sangsad Bhavan owing to the high number of guests invited for the occasion. Members of parliament, who have been newly elected, will also take oath that day alongside Tarique Rahman and his council of ministers.

Tarique Rahman Oath Taking Invitees

Dhaka has invited leaders from multiple countries for Tarique Rahman’s swearing-in ceremony as it looks to establish stronger relations with neighbours and countries in Asia. According to media reports, leaders from at least 13 countries have been invited, these include India, Pakistan, China, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, UAE, Qatar, Malaysia, Brunei, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives.

Inviting several leaders will be an indicator to see if countries want to engage with Bangladesh and its new government. Prime ministers and heads of states will attend the ceremony if they are able to. Otherwise, they will send high-ranking officials in their place.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

PM Modi to attend oath-taking ceremony?

PM Modi was one of the first world leaders to congratulate Tarique Rahman on BNP’s win in Bangladesh general election. PM Modi tweeted that the people of Bangladesh have reposed faith in BNP and once again India extended its support to build a democratic, inclusive and prosperous Bangladesh.

The invitation for the oath-taking ceremony has been sent out to PM Modi but chances of him attending the ceremony are slim. PM Modi has a packed schedule before February 17 and will be unable to attend Rahman’s swearing-in. Foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra will lead the Indian delegation to Bangladesh for the oath-taking ceremony.

Tarique Rahman to be new PM after Sheikh Hasina’s downfall

Tarique Rahman is all set to become Prime Minister after victory in Bangladesh general election. Rahman’s party BNP won two-thirds majority in the 300-seat parliament and will form the next government.

Tarique Rahman, the son of former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia, will lead the South Asian nation after Sheikh Hasina was overthrown last year and an interim government ruled the country for the past one year. Rahman spent nearly 20 years in exile but upon his return, promised to focus on Bangladesh’s economy, good governance and welfare of the people.

He will be expected to manage relations with all neighbours including India and will be measured on how he stabilises the country domestically as well as on how he manages foreign policy.

Multiple countries including India invited for February 17 oath-taking ceremony

A number of leaders have been invited by Bangladesh for Tarique Rahman’s oath-taking ceremony. While some Asian leaders will attend the ceremony in person, it remains to be seen if PM Modi will attend the ceremony.

Indian foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra will represent India at the oath-taking ceremony in Dhaka. Bangladesh has invited multiple countries signalling that it wants to improve relations with countries in Asia and the rest of the world.

Tarique Rahman has pledged to put ‘people-first’ in his foreign policy and will look to engage with countries that will help develop Bangladesh and its people. Stay tuned for updates on the oath-taking ceremony on February 17.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.