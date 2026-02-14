Home

Tarique Rahman’s BNP makes big promises to China and Pakistan with BRI at centre; Might affect India’s socio-economic and defence concerns

China has invested billions of dollars in the BRI project in Bangladesh, but Sheikh Hasina has always taken India's concerns into account.

The BNP has made significant promises to China and Pakistan.

New Delhi: Tarique Rahman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is set to become the next Prime Minister of Bangladesh. However, even before his inauguration, the BNP had made significant promises to China and Pakistan. The BNP stated that it looks forward to “enhancing cooperation with China in trade, investment, infrastructure, and connectivity.” However, the BNP’s biggest promise was regarding the BRI. The BNP stated that it is ready to work with China on ongoing development projects in Bangladesh, including BRI projects.

BNP’s promises

The BNP made these promises in response to a tweet by a Chinese spokesperson congratulating Tarique Rahman and his party, the BNP, on their victory in the Bangladesh elections. China, in its congratulatory message, stated that it, as a neighbour and friend, supports Bangladesh’s domestic political strength. Following this tweet, the BNP made several promises to China.

BNP’s big promise regarding China’s BRI project

The BNP wrote on the social media platform X, “Bangladesh welcomes cooperation (with China) that advances national interests, strengthens economic resilience, and delivers tangible benefits to both our peoples. We look forward to enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, infrastructure, and connectivity, ensuring that ongoing and future initiatives, including the Belt and Road projects, are aligned with Bangladesh’s development priorities and long-term economic stability.”

About Pakistan

The BNP also made a major statement regarding Pakistan. Responding to Shehbaz Sharif’s congratulatory message, it said, “Bangladesh acknowledges the recent positive momentum in our relations and is ready to foster a forward-looking relationship with Pakistan based on mutual respect, sovereign equality, and constructive dialogue. We look forward to exploring avenues of practical cooperation that contribute to regional peace, stability, and shared progress in South Asia.”

China expanding foothold in Bangladesh

It’s worth noting that since the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government, China has rapidly expanded its footprint in Bangladesh. China has invested billions of dollars in the BRI project in Bangladesh, but Sheikh Hasina has always taken India’s concerns into account. For example, China constructed the Padma Bridge. Furthermore, China also constructed the Karnaphuli Tunnel, the country’s first underwater tunnel. China has assisted in the construction of 27 power plants in Bangladesh. So far, 12 roads and 21 bridges in Bangladesh have been built with Chinese loans and technology. Furthermore, China is investing heavily in Bangladesh’s telecom network (upgrading from 2.5G to 4G/5G) and data centers.

Between March 2025 and January 2026, China issued loans worth $2.1 billion to Bangladesh. This brings China’s total investment in Bangladesh to over $42 billion. Furthermore, given Bangladesh’s economic situation, China has agreed to ease the terms of BRI loans. According to reports, China has extended tariff-free access for 99% of Bangladesh’s products until 2028, which will boost Bangladesh’s exports. The two countries have also collaborated extensively in the defense sector.

