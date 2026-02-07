Home

The manifesto, released by the party's acting chairman, Tarique Rahman, outlines the principle of "Bangladesh Before All," indicating a more aggressive and assertive stance towards India.

The BNP has placed the most sensitive issues related to India at the center of its foreign policy.

New Delhi: Just ahead of the 13th parliamentary elections in Bangladesh on February 12, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has released its election manifesto. The BNP has placed the most sensitive issues related to India—border shootings, infiltration, and the pending river water sharing agreement—at the centre of its foreign policy. The manifesto, released by the party’s acting chairman, Tarique Rahman, outlines the principle of “Bangladesh Before All,” indicating a more aggressive and assertive stance towards India if they return to power.

BNP presents its foreign policy

The BNP has presented its foreign policy within the framework of equality and self-respect. The most talked-about slogan of the manifesto is “Friends, yes; Masters, no.” Through this, the party has sent a clear message that Dhaka will not tolerate interference from any other country, nor will it interfere in the internal affairs of others. Experts believe this is a direct attack on the Awami League’s tenure, which the BNP has often described as a government influenced by foreign powers.

Zero-tolerance on drug smuggling and human trafficking

The BNP has made deaths and smuggling along the India-Bangladesh border a major election issue. The manifesto promises to take the strictest possible stance to stop the alleged shootings by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF). The BNP has also strongly objected to allegations of India sending people across the border without formal procedures and has pledged to take effective steps to stop this. A zero-tolerance policy will be adopted against drug and human trafficking.

River water sharing

River water sharing has been the most emotional issue in Bangladeshi politics. The BNP has promised to take effective measures to secure Bangladesh’s fair share of water from shared rivers like the Teesta and Padma.

The party has supported moving forward with the China-backed Teesta River Master Plan and the Padma Barrage project. In addition, they have pledged to further strengthen the joint river commission established for the management of shared rivers.

Promise to revive SAARC

The BNP has promised to revitalize the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), which has been dormant for several years due to India-Pakistan tensions. They have also planned to seek membership in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to reduce Bangladesh’s dependence on any single country.

