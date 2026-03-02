Home

TCS, Infosys issue fresh travel advisories amid middle east escalation; Non-essential trips put on hold

TCS and Infosys suspend non-essential travel to the Middle East as escalating tensions disrupt airspace, flights, and global mobility, prioritising employee safety amid growing geopolitical uncertainty in the region.

Airspace closures and attacks between Iran and Israel have caused chaos for international travellers, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) among several Indian businesses telling employees to avoid all non-essential travel.

Amid tensions between Israel, the US and Iran over the weekend which saw many countries across the Gulf close their airspace and halt flights, IT giants TCS and Infosys have warned employees to avoid all non-essential travel.

“In view of the geopolitical developments unfolding across the globe, and with a view to ensuring the safety and well-being of our employees, Tata Consultancy Services has temporarily suspended all travel (incoming, outgoing and transit) to/from the Middle East.”

From Delhi to Dubai: West asia conflict triggers massive flight cancellations, global routes impacted

Ensuring safety of employees amid Iranian conflict

The message added that it has asked all employees in the region to “stay safe, remain indoors unless there is an unavoidable need to step out, and comply with any instructions issued by the local authorities.”

The company will continue to update employees on the current situation and ask them to continue following any instruction provided by the company.

Reconsider any Middle East travel: Infosys

In a similar advisory, IT major Infosys told employees to “please reconsider any business travel to/from the Middle East in the next 48 hours and stay updated with your airline partners for any last-minute changes.”

The company has also asked employees to avoid any non-essential travel until further notice while ensuring the safety of its employees remains a top priority.

Flights cancelled, altered after Iranian attacks

A number of airlines including Dubai based Emirates have grounded flights or temporarily closed their doors as a result of the attacks. Flights have been cancelled across the Middle East with some international flights being diverted while Abu Dhabi Airport has temporarily closed its doors at Zayed International Airport.

Indian airlines Air India and IndiGo have temporarily suspended operations to Israel and the UAE respectively amid the tensions while advising customers to check the status of their flights and ensure they check with airlines on refunds.

