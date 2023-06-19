Home

News

World

Teenager Killed, 9 Injured in Overnight Mass Shooting in US

Teenager Killed, 9 Injured in Overnight Mass Shooting in US

According to CNN, the shooting occurred after 1 am (Central Time) inside a building where a party was taking place. Mayor Tishaura Jones confirmed the tragic death of a teenager in the shooting.

Police reported an overnight shooting in downtown St. Louis that left one juvenile dead and nine others injured. | Photo: Unsplash (Representative Image)

New Delhi: In another tragic incident of a mass shooting in the United States, one teenager was killed and nine others were injured in downtown St. Louis on Sunday (local time). According to CNN, the shooting occurred after 1 am (Central Time) inside a building where a party was taking place. Mayor Tishaura Jones confirmed the tragic death of a teenager in the shooting. “On this Father’s Day, families throughout the St. Louis region woke up to the devastating news of yet another mass shooting,” Mayor Jones expressed. “It’s every parent’s worst nightmare, multiplied tenfold,” Jones said. “My heart goes out to all the families who are experiencing immense pain today.

Those who were present will carry the physical and emotional scars caused by the gun violence that shattered their lives,” she added.

You may like to read

During a news conference on Sunday, Police Chief Robert Tracy confirmed that a 17-year-old suspect has been taken into custody, and an investigation is currently underway. He also stated that the victims’ ages range from 15 to 19 years old.

Tracy further mentioned that law enforcement recovered an AR-15-style rifle, a handgun, and other firearms from the scene.

The police are now conducting an investigation into the building owner and the organisers of the party.

Considering the alarming rise in mass shooting incidents across the United States, Mayor Jones expressed her concerns, stating that the places that were once considered safe are no longer so.

“There were places to go and things to do and we were safe. Not so much anymore,” she said during a news conference.

“For our babies living in households struggling to make ends meet, where can they go to see their friends and have fun?” she added.

St. Louis officials, as reported by CNN, are actively working towards establishing safer environments for children in order to protect them from dangerous areas, including the location where the recent party took place. They are utilising available resources to invest in youth programs, stated Jones.

The increasing issue of mass shootings in the United States is causing growing concern.

US President Joe Biden has consistently advocated for stricter gun laws, voicing his concerns regarding gun crime. In February, he emphasized the need for increased resources to combat gun violence and called for a reinstatement of the ban on assault weapons in response to the rise in mass shootings.

During his first major speech to a divided Congress, following the Republicans’ takeover of the House of Representatives, President Joe Biden pointed out the impact of the previous assault weapons ban. He highlighted that when the ban was in effect, mass shootings declined, but when it expired, mass shootings tripled. He urged for the completion of the task by reinstating the ban on assault weapons.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest US News on India.com.