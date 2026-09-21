Teesta River Dispute and Ganga Water Treaty: How water-sharing disputes could reshape India-Bangladesh diplomacy

New Delhi: An agreement on the sharing of the waters of the Teesta River has remained unresolved between India and Bangladesh for more than a decade now. Meanwhile, the expiry date of the Ganga Water Sharing Treaty is also drawing closer. It is important to note that these two agreements are crucial to water-sharing arrangements between India and Bangladesh. However, the decisions on both these key issues remain pending. Notably, neither of the governments has a consensus on either of these water-sharing agreements. The two countries have different views on the treaties; as a result, diplomacy between India and Bangladesh in the coming years may increasingly depend on these water-sharing arrangements.
Experts are of the opinion that both the Teesta water dispute and the renewal of the Ganga Water Sharing Treaty are not merely issues concerning the distribution of water. These two agreements will also determine how the disputes increasingly become intertwined with federal politics, agricultural security, climate change, river management, and the broader strategic relationship between the two neighbouring countries.
Bangladesh’s current government is taking a firm position on water sharing and is demanding that India provide guarantees regarding the flow of water. India, meanwhile, also wants to safeguard its broader interests in the future and does not want to make any commitment that could create difficulties later.
Bangladesh has always argued that it should receive a larger share of the Teesta River’s waters. The Teesta is closely linked to agriculture and livelihoods in Bangladesh’s Rangpur region. During the summer months, the flow of the Teesta in Bangladesh dwindles significantly, leaving very little water in the river. This can directly affect irrigation and agricultural production in northern Bangladesh.
Amid the ongoing debate over water security, it has been reported that, according to a recent study, agriculture accounts for approximately 93 percent of Bangladesh’s total water demand, while around 40 percent of the population is engaged in agriculture.
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