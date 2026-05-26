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Tehran claims shooting down US MQ-9 Reaper Drone as US conducts overnight strikes in southern Iran

Tehran claims shooting down US MQ-9 Reaper Drone as US conducts overnight strikes in southern Iran

Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, issued a statement in which he asserted that powers in West Asia would no longer serve as shields for US military bases.

Donald Trump and Mojtaba Khamenei. Credit: Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg via Getty; Reza B / Middle East Images / AFP via Getty

New Delhi: Iran has claimed to have shot down a US MQ-9 Reaper drone and also fired upon a fighter jet that had intruded into Iranian airspace. According to a report by Al Jazeera, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated that Iranian forces took action against an RQ-4 drone and an intruding F-35 fighter jet.

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Features Of MQ-9 Drone

The MQ-9B is one of the world’s most advanced and formidable Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). It is manufactured by the American company General Atomics. This drone is utilized for missions such as long-range surveillance, reconnaissance, maritime security, and—when necessary—conducting strikes.

The MQ-9B is an advanced variant of the earlier MQ-9 Reaper model. It features more sophisticated sensors, improved cameras, satellite-based control systems, and automated safety technologies. The drone operates without an onboard pilot and is controlled by operators stationed on the ground.

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Mojtaba Khamenei Warns US

The IRGC has warned that if the US violates the ceasefire, Iran reserves the right to take retaliatory action. Meanwhile, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, also issued a statement. He asserted that powers in West Asia would no longer serve as shields for US military bases, and that the US would no longer have any safe havens in the region.

America’s Global Influence Is Diminishing: Khamenei

Khamenei asserted that Israel is nearing its “final phase” and that the country “will cease to exist within the next 25 years.” He further warned that nations in the region would no longer serve as a protective shield for US military bases, adding that America’s global influence is diminishing day by day. He stated, “Iran is sending a clear message to neighbouring nations—such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar—that if they permit the American military bases located within their territories to be used against Iran, Iran will show them no mercy.” Khamenei asserts that America’s former dominance in the Middle East has now vanished forever, and that the United States, even if it wished to, cannot bring back that bygone era.

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US Conducts Overnight Strikes On Targets In Southern Iran

Earlier, the US conducted overnight strikes on several targets in southern Iran, including missile launch sites, after which Mojtaba Khamenei stated on his Telegram channel that Gulf powers will no longer serve as a shield for US bases, and there will be no haven left for the US in this region. This statement comes at a time when Tehran and Washington are discussing a framework to end their three-month-long conflict. During this conflict, Iran launched attacks on several US bases across the Middle East.

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