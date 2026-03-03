Home

Israel used hacked Tehran traffic cameras to spy on Khamenei and other officials before attack, reports claim

A report claims Israel accessed Tehran’s traffic cameras and mobile networks to track Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and senior Iranian officials before a major strike, raising global cyber warfare concerns.

Tehran Surveillance Leak Report

Israeli intelligence agencies hacked Tehran traffic cameras and mobile networks to surveil Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei before this past weekend’s assassination of General Qassem Soleimani and his companions. Security cameras located throughout Tehran and encryption algorithms allowed Israeli officials to learn where Khamenei lived and worked, as well as times when he may have been at those locations, reported The Independent on Sunday citing an article from the Financial Times.

Tracking Vehicles With Tehran’s Traffic Cameras

Israeli spies reportedly accessed most traffic cameras within Tehran years ago. Cameras placed by Tehran officials look into streets throughout the city to observe people moving through areas of dissent, protests and day-to-day affairs. Video signals were encrypted and sent to servers in Israel where they can be accessed by Israeli officials who have maintained surveillance since before the inception of the cameras, reported the Financial Times.

Traffic cameras located near Pasteur Street in Tehran provided a significant amount of intelligence before the attack. Because this street is in Tehran’s most secure neighborhood where officials such as Khamenei have their residences, important officials’ bodyguards parked habits were used to establish patterns, along with shifts of street patrols.

Examining Daily Behavior With Mobile Phones

Spy agencies reportedly cracked encrypted mobile phone networks that allowed them to determine entire “patterns of life” for Khamenei’s security team including home addresses and work locations where certain officials would be present. The algorithm would also determine routes that officials took when going to and from their residences.

Iran’s security cameras and phone networks have been used by Iranian officials to watch Tehran citizens and respond to public safety concerns. Khamenei and other government officials’ locations were watched by their own surveillance system and used by Israeli and U.S. intelligence officials to coordinate the location of the airstrike.

Turn Off Mobile Phone Towers Before Bombardment

Israeli officials reportedly shut down mobile phone towers near Pasteur Street before bombing began which caused phones in the area to go busy and prevented calls from being made to Iran officials who worked in that immediate area.

Spy agencies Use Iranian Infrastructure to Assassinate Officials

Iran set up security cameras and mobile phone networks throughout Tehran to watch Iran citizens and crack down on protestors. The same network was used against the Iranian government when Israeli and U.S. intelligence agencies accessed the information to aid in assassinating Soleimani and his companions.

Israel had inside intelligence on where top Iranian government officials live and work which they were able to access thanks to Tehran’s own security cameras. If one nation can hack into another nation’s security cameras, it is likely that other countries will heighten security or decrease their use altogether.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.