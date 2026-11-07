Telangana student’s mysterious disappearance in US: What we know about Koya Sreeja Reddy

A 23-year-old Telangana student, Sreeja Reddy, has gone missing in Boston, US, after leaving her room for a walk on November 2. Boston Police have issued a missing-person alert, while her family and Indian authorities are seeking help to trace her.

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Telangana student's mysterious disappearance in US: What we know about Koya Sreeja Reddy(Image: Social media)

A 23-year-old student from Telangana has gone missing in Boston, United States, leaving her family worried about her safety. The Boston Police Department has launched efforts to trace her and has appealed to the public for information about her whereabouts.

The missing student has been identified as Koya Sreeja Reddy, a native of Shabdullapuram village in Kanagal mandal of Nalgonda district. She travelled to the US around one-and-a-half years ago to pursue higher education. She was also working part-time while continuing her studies.

According to the Boston Police Department, Sreeja was last seen leaving her residence near Edison Green in the Dorchester area of Boston at around 9:45 pm on November 2. She has not returned since then, and her mobile phone has remained switched off.

Her disappearance was reported to the police on November 3. On November 4, the Boston Police Department issued an official missing-person alert, asking people to help locate her.

Where was Shreeja Reddy last seen?

Police have described Sreeja as an Indian woman with black hair and a slim build. She is between 5 feet 3 inches and 5 feet 5 inches tall. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

According to the police alert, she may be in the Carson Beach or Harbor Point areas of Boston. Authorities have asked people living in these locations or those who may have seen her to share any information that could help trace her.

Some media reports, quoting her friends and relatives, said Sreeja had gone out for a walk after returning from college and while making plans to attend a friend’s birthday celebration. However, she did not return home.

Family worried as search continues

Sreeja’s father, Koyya Yadagiri Reddy, said the family had received no information about their daughter since she went missing. He said she had recently visited India and spent around a month with her family before returning to the US to continue her education.

According to her father, Sreeja attended college on November 2 and later returned to her room. She then stepped out for a walk and disappeared.

He also said that her last available mobile phone location was reportedly around half a kilometre from her room. The family was hoping she would return safely, but there had been no contact with her for several days.

Her college has also been informed about the disappearance.

Telangana minister seeks help from Indian authorities

The disappearance has also drawn the attention of Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister and Nalgonda MLA Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. The minister has approached the Consulate General of India in Boston, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Boston Police Department, seeking their help in tracing the student.

He has also contacted members of the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) to help coordinate efforts on the ground.

Expressing concern over the incident in a post on X, Venkat Reddy said, “Deeply concerned over the reported disappearance of Ms. Sreeja Reddy Koya, a student from Nalgonda, Telangana, studying at UMass Boston.”

He requested the concerned authorities to take necessary steps to help locate her and provide assistance to her family.

Boston police issue appeal for information

The Boston Police Department has confirmed that it is actively working to locate Sreeja Koya. In its missing-person notice, the department asked anyone who may have seen her or has information about her whereabouts to contact the police immediately.

People with information can call 911 or reach District C-11 (Dorchester) Detectives at (617) 343-4335.