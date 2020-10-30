In am incident dubbed as ‘Islamist terrorist attack’, a knife-wielding man killed at least three people and wounded several others at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday. Also Read - 'Muslims Have Right to be Angry & Kill Millions of French People': Ex-Malaysian PM Sparks Uproar

Victims of the terror attack include a 55-year-old Vincent Loqués, a father of two children, whose throat was cut by the alleged attacker. A 60-year-old woman was the second victim, who was also found at the entrance of the church with a deep cut to her throat.

The third victim was a 44-year-old Brazilian woman, who was stabbed several times before she fled the church to a nearby restaurant.

“Tell my children I love them,” she managed to say before her death, according to French cable channel BFM TV. As per The Guardian, the woman named Silva, originally from Salvador on Brazil’s Atlantic coast had lived in Paris for 30 years.

“The Brazilian government regretfully announces that one of the fatalities was a 44-year-old Brazilian mother of three children, living in France,” a statement from the foreign ministry said.

The assailant, who was shot and wounded by police, was identified as 21-year-old Brahim Aouissaoui, who arrived in Italy last month, then travelled to France. Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron has said that France “will not give into terrorism.”