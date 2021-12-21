New Delhi: In yet another incident of vandalism against the places of worship of the Hindu community in Pakistan, the statues of deities at Narayan Mandir in Karachi’s old city of Narainpura have been destroyed. Police have arrested the accused, identified as Muhammad Waleed Shabbir. “Shabbir has been arrested for damaging the statues of the deities. He was arrested on the complaint of a Hindu man, Mukesh Kumar, who with his wife was at the Narayan Mandir for prayers when they saw this man damaging the statues of Hindu deities with a hammer”, a senior police officer official, Sarfaraz Nawaz, said.Also Read - 1st Time After CDS Bipin Rawat's Death, Army Commanders To Meet To Review Security Along China, Pak borders

Meanwhile, the videos of broken holy statues were seen circulating on social media. “Attack on Narian Pora Hindu Temple in Karachi. This is the 9th attack on Hindu Temple in 22 months despite Supreme Court notices and government claims that they protect Temple — nothing has changed. It happens when culprits are allowed to walk free”, a Pakistan journalist tweeted and shared the video of the incident. Also Read - Death Toll Rises To 12 After Blast In Underground Sewage System Rips Through Bank In Pakistan's Karachi

Attack on Narian Pora Hindu Temple in Karachi. This is 9th attack on Hindu Temple in 22 months despite Supreme Court notices and government claims that they protect Temple — nothing has changed.

It happens when culprits are allowed to walk free. pic.twitter.com/RevrRED2mr — Veengas (@VeengasJ) December 20, 2021

Leaders Condemn The Incident

Sindh’s Minister for Minority Affairs Gyanchand Israni said that a case should be registered. He asserted that such incidents create unrest in the society. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Member of National Assembly Kheeal Das Kohistani also condemned the incident, saying that one out of two attackers has been held by the police. “No religion allows such kinds of acts,” he added.

Minorities Protest Demanding Security

Following the incident, the Hindu residents of the area took to the streets, demanding the government to provide security to Hindus. They also raised slogans and protested that they were feeling insecure in the area after the incident. The area is mostly inhabited by poor and low-income Hindu families who have been living in Narainpura for decades. The police and Pakistani Rangers reached the spot and cordoned off the area.

Temples Vandalisation Not New in Pakistan

Earlier this year in October, a historical Hindu temple located at the bank of the Indus River in Kotri city was desecrated by unidentified people. In August, the Ganesh temple in Punjab’s Rahim Yar Khan district was vandalised by a mob of over 200 people. In March, a group of unidentified people attacked an over 100-year-old Hindu temple in Rawalpindi.

In December last year, the century-old Shri Param Hans Ji Maharaj temple in Teri village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Karak district was vandalised and demolished by a mob led by some local clerics. Last month, it was opened to devotees by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed who had ordered authorities to reconstruct it.

Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan. According to official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in Pakistan. However, according to the community, over 90 lakh Hindus are living in the country. The majority of Pakistan’s Hindu population is settled in Sindh province where they share culture, traditions, and language with Muslim residents. They often complain of harassment by extremists.