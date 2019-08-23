New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday talked about a new India while addressing the Indian community at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France. He said that the 2019 Lok Sabha elections were another step in that direction.

Speaking at the inauguration of a memorial in honour of the victims of two Air India crashes in France in the 1950s and 1960s, Prime Minister Modi said the ‘new India’ saw action being taken against corruption, nepotism, loot of people’s money, and terrorism.

In a thinly veiled reference to the revocation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, he said, “There is no scope for temporary in India. You would have seen that a country of 1.25 billion people, the land of Mahatma Gandhi, Gautam Buddha, Ram, Krishna, took 70 years to remove what was temporary. (Temporary ko nikaalte nikaalte 70 saal nikal gaye).”

The PM, who was in France in the first leg of his three-nation tour, said that the people of the country helped the BJP sweep the Lok Sabha elections to build ‘New India’ and the country was moving fast on the path of development.

On triple talaq he said, “We did away with practice of triple talaq; injustice cannot be done to Muslim women in new India.” He said India will achieve most of the climate change goals set for 2030, in the next year and a half. Prime Minister Modi said India will be free of tuberculosis in 2025.

Talking about the close ties between India and France, he said, “Today in the 21st century we talk of INFRA. I would like to say that for me it is IN+FRA, which means the alliance between India and France.”