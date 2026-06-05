Tensions intensify in Lebanon as Israeli strikes kill 4, while Hezbollah rejects new ceasefire deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces elections this year, says Israel will continue its campaign until Hezbollah ceases to be a threat entirely.

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New Delhi: Efforts to halt the ongoing conflict between Lebanon and Israel have suffered a major setback. Following the deaths of at least four people in Israeli strikes in Lebanon, Hezbollah has flatly rejected the new ceasefire agreement proposed between Israel and the Lebanese government. Meanwhile, the continuing hostilities between the two sides have further complicated efforts to establish peace in the region.

Hezbollah Calls Agreement Humiliating

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem described the new agreement as absurd, humiliating, and demeaning in a televised written statement. He stated that the agreement demands the withdrawal of Hezbollah fighters from southern Lebanon—a move tantamount to surrender, defeat, and the fulfillment of the enemy’s objectives. Naim Qassem clearly stated that his priority is to end the Israeli aggression, implement a ceasefire, and ensure the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon. He also reiterated that Hezbollah has made no promise to halt the fighting. He said, “As long as our villages are not safe—while the bombing and destruction continue and our people keep getting killed—northern Israel will not be safe either.”

Four Killed in Israeli Strikes

Hezbollah’s reaction comes at a time when, according to local officials, at least four people have been killed in Israeli strikes. Additionally, a UN peacekeeping soldier was killed in crossfire during the conflict. Separately, an Israeli soldier was also killed during the fighting in southern Lebanon.

Army Reaches Southern Lebanese Village

According to state-run media, the Lebanese army arrived in the southern Lebanese village of Dibbine on Thursday afternoon, in coordination with UN peacekeepers. This move followed the Israeli military’s withdrawal from the area, which had seen fierce fighting in recent days.

This marks the first time the Israeli military has pulled back from an area in southern Lebanon since the latest Israel-Hezbollah conflict began nearly three months ago.

Impact On Global Efforts

The Israeli occupation of large parts of southern Lebanon and the ongoing fighting are also affecting efforts to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz—a vital route for oil and gas transport. Disruptions here have increased pressure on the global economy. Iran has demanded that any permanent ceasefire agreement must also include Lebanon.

Divergent Signals From Netanyahu And Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces elections this year, says Israel will continue its campaign until Hezbollah ceases to be a threat entirely. Meanwhile, downplaying the diplomatic impasse and the failure of the ceasefire, US President Donald Trump stated that in the Middle East, “a ceasefire means the shooting subsides somewhat compared to before.”