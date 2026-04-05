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Terminated: Trump claims massive strike in Tehran killed many Iranian military leaders amid 48-hour ultimatum

‘Terminated’: Trump claims massive strike in Tehran killed many Iranian military leaders amid 48-hour ultimatum

Amid this ongoing US-Iran war, Trump has made a big claim. Read what he has to say.

‘Terminated’: Trump claims massive strike in Tehran killed many Iranian military leaders amid 48-hour ultimatum

With every passing day, the conflict between the United States (backed by Israel) and Iran has escalated into one of the most destructive wars in the Middle East in decades, leaving over 3000 dead, cities and infrastructure devastated. However, there seems to be no immediate ending to this ongoing conflict. Earlier on Saturday, US President Donald Trump issued a stark ultimatum to Tehran, saying Iran has 48 hours to strike a deal or reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz “before all hell will rain down on them.” Iran rejected Trump’s 48-hour ultimatum, terming it a helpless, nervous, unbalanced, and stupid action. Amid this, Trump has once again made a shocking claim on his Truth Social platform.

What did Donald Trump claim about the Tehran strike?

President Donald Trump has claimed that a significant number of Iranian military officials were killed during a “massive strike” conducted in Tehran. Taking to Truth Social on Saturday (US local time), Trump wrote, “Many of Iran’s Military Leaders, who have led them poorly and unwisely, are terminated, along with much else, with this massive strike in Tehran!” He even posted a video purportedly showing the aftermath of the operation.

How has Iran responded to the US ultimatum and military escalation?

Although the post’s accompanying video is dark, the audio from the planes and the explosions can be heard quite well. Trump did not provide any information about who was targeted or how the strike was carried out. While the ongoing military operations in West Asia continue to escalate, this latest development follows weeks of intensified military operations. It is to be noted that the US-Iran war has entered its fifth week.

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While the video suggests a high-intensity engagement in the Iranian capital, the official confirmation of the casualties suffered by the Iranian leadership is yet to be confirmed. The attack follows a cataclysmic ultimatum issued by President Trump to Tehran.

Read More: ‘Countries who need Hormuz oil must take the lead’: Trump during White House address

How many Iranian military leaders were reportedly killed in the attack?

He stated that Iran has 48 hours to strike a deal or reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz “before all hell will rain down on them”. Trump’s message, posted on his Truth Social platform, serves as a reminder of his 10-day ultimatum previously given to the Islamic Republic to make progress towards a deal or reopen the vital shipping lane. “Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out–48 hours before all hell will rain down on them. Glory be to GOD! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” his post read.

Earlier, on March 26, Trump had stated that he was extending a pause on strikes targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure for an additional 10 days, until Monday, April 6, 2026, as part of ongoing diplomatic talks.

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