Kabul: Terrorists on Saturday morning attacked Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul, Afghanistan, leaving the security guard dead. Though an official confirmation is awaited, ISIS Khorasan is suspected of carrying out the attack.

"We are deeply concerned about the reports emanating from Kabul about an attack on a sacred Gurudwara in that city. We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the unfolding developments", Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Timeline of Gurudwara attack & latest info with updates (ANI Sources )

•Attack started at 7:15 am Kabul time (8.30 am IST).

•3 people have come out; 2 of them sent to hospital

•Guard of the Gurudwara was shot dead

•3 Taliban soldiers wounded.

#WATCH | Explosions heard in Karte Parwan area of Kabul city in Afghanistan. (Video Source: Locals) pic.twitter.com/jsiv2wVGe8 — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2022

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “Had a talk with Gurnam Singh, President of Gurdwara Karte Parwan. He pleaded for global support for Sikhs in Afghanistan.”

