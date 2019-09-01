New Delhi: At least 5 people have been killed and 21 others have been injured after a gunman, who fled a traffic stop, hijacked a mail truck and opened fire indiscriminately on officers and civilians in the West Texas cities of Odessa and Midland.

Michael Gerke, Odessa Police Chief said that at least three police officers were among the wounded. The spree ended when the gunman – a white man in his 30s was killed by officials near the Cinergy movie theater. However, it remains uncertain if the shooter had any political motive, the Odessa Police Chief asserted.

Speaking to the Washington Post, Odessa Mayor David Turner said,”There are a lot of people hurt and a lot of people scared. In a situation like this prayer is the most important thing. We’ll get through this.”

Following the mass shooting, Turner, who was on a holiday weekend trip to Fort Worth raced back to the city.