New York: The husband of a fourth grade teacher killed in this week's mass shooting at a Texas elementary school has died from a heart attack, family members told the New York Times. Joe Garcia was preparing for the funeral of Irma Garcia, his high school sweetheart and wife of 24 years, when he collapsed and died on Thursday, the newspaper reported. The two leave behind four children.

Irma Garcia, 46, was among the 21 people killed during the attack, which happened about 85 miles west of San Antonio on Tuesday. Of these victims, 19 were students around the age of 10.

"EXTREMELY heartbreaking and come with deep sorrow to say that my Tia Irma's husband Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief, i (sic) truly am at a loss for words for how we are all feeling," wrote John Martunez, Nephew of Irma Garcia on his Twitter account, using the Spanish word for "aunt" and requesting prayers for the family.

EXTREMELY heartbreaking and come with deep sorrow to say that my Tia Irma’s husband Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief, i truly am at a loss for words for how we are all feeling, PLEASE PRAY FOR OUR FAMILY, God have mercy on us, this isn’t easy pic.twitter.com/GlUSOutRVV — john martinez ❤️‍🔥 (@fuhknjo) May 26, 2022

Irma Garcia, on her profile on the school’s website, wrote that she and Joe enjoyed barbecuing, listening to music, and vacationing at the nearby community of Concan, which sits along Texas’ Frio River.

The couple’s first child – one of two boys – was completing boot camp with the Marines, and their second, another son, was attending Texas State University, according to the profile. The two youngest children, both daughters, are a high school sophomore and a seventh grader.