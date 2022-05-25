Uvalde: Hours before heading towards Robb Elementary School, Texas shooter messaged a woman from Los Angeles and said “I’m about to” just hours before he opened fire on the children. Salvador Ramos was identified as the suspect in the mass shooting at the School in Uvalde on Tuesday that killed 21 including 19 school children. Ramos, who attended the town’s high school, reportedly shot his grandmother before driving to the school armed with a handgun and possibly rifle.Also Read - Texas School Shooting: Since 1999... Over 1500 Killed, A Look At Some Of The Deadliest US School Shootings

According to a report in The New York Times, Ramos worked as a manager at a Wendy’s in Uvalde for a year and had quit about a month ago. He “went out of the way to keep by himself,” Mendez. The manager then pointed to two workers: “You know how my guys talk to each other and are friendly? He wasn’t like that. No one really knew him.” Also Read - Texas School Shooting: Suspected Teen In Custody, Police Say Multiple Victims Injured

Salvador Ramos tagged stranger on Instagram with pic of guns

An Instagram account believed to be Ramos’ contained photos of guns and selfies of himself. The account, with the username “salv8dor_”, was taken down after Abbott released the name of the suspected mass shooter.

The account’s single grid post features three photos — a mirror selfie of Ramos in a sweatshirt, a grainy black-and-white close-up of his face, and a first-person shot of a person holding a firearm magazine in their lap.

The same account shared a photo of two rifles laying side-by-side to its stories. The account tagged another user in the photo.

Here’s Salvador Ramos’s Instagram chat

‘You gonna repost my gun pics,’ @sal8dor_ direct messaged her.

‘what your guns gotta do with me,’ she replied on Friday.

‘Just wanted to tag you,’ he said back.

Then at 5:43am on Tuesday, @salv8dor_ messaged her and said: ‘I’m about to’.

The girl asked ‘about to what’ to which he answered: ‘I’ll tell you before 11.’

He said he’d text her in an hour and urged her to respond.

‘I got a lil secret I wanna tell u,’ he messaged with a smiley face emoji covering its mouth.

‘Be grateful I tagged you,’ he wrote.

She replied: ‘No it’s just scary,’ adding: ‘I barely know you and you tag me in a picture with some guns?’

His last message at 9:16am on Tuesday was ‘Ima air out’.

The shooting started around 11:32am.

About a half-hour later, the school reported an “active shooter” at the location, who was in police custody by 1:06 p.m., the Uvalde Police Department confirmed on Facebook.

President Biden’s address on elementary school shooting

Delivering an emotional call, US President Joe Biden said, “When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?” With first lady Jill Biden standing by his side in the Roosevelt Room, Biden added,

“I am sick and tired. We have to act.” “These kinds of mass shootings rarely happen anywhere else in the world,” Biden said. “Why?”He directed that American flags be flown at half-staff through sunset Saturday in honor of the victims in Texas.

I’m addressing the nation on the horrific elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. https://t.co/8WI1nWHu6R — President Biden (@POTUS) May 25, 2022

The teenage gunman murdered at least 19 children and two teachers after storming into a Texas elementary school on Tuesday, the latest bout of gun-fueled mass killings in the United States and the nation’s worst school shooting in nearly a decade.