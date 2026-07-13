Thailand fire horror Update: More than 20 killed, several injured in deadly midnight blaze; investigation underway | Watch

Bangkok Gov. Chadchart Sittipunt said 63 people were taken to the hospital, 22 of them in critical conditions. He said authorities are working on identifying victims as many did not carry an ID or were unconscious.

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Thailand fire horror update

New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, a huge fire engulfed a pub in Bangkok early Monday morning, leaving at least 27 people dead and dozens injured before firefighters brought the blaze under control. Footage shared online by first responders shows a huge blaze raging and plumes coming out of the front door of the Na Ladprao pub in the northern part of the Thai capital. People are seen trying to flee as thick black smoke billows into the sky. Rescuers said the fire was reported around midnight.

Thailand Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited the site and told reporters at the scene that 27 people died. He said the cause of the fire is under investigation. The PM further informed that the a musician who was performing at the pub told him that he saw smoke coming out of a circuit breaker near the stage before the power went out, then an explosion was heard and thick smoke quickly filled the place.

Insane visuals of Bangkok resturant massive fire which has killed at least 30 people as of now. Exact cause of fire unclear as of now. Many injured in hospitals nearby. #Thailand pic.twitter.com/bFdgLgvfgp — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) July 12, 2026

Bodycam Footage of a Firefighters after the fire was doused and rescue ops were underway at a Bangkok resturant in Thailand. https://t.co/AJIs7g5skw pic.twitter.com/OwU9Ezksbt — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) July 12, 2026

Many of victims were found at the restrooms at the back of the pub, Anutin added.

Bangkok Gov. Chadchart Sittipunt said 63 people were taken to the hospital, 22 of them in critical conditions. He said authorities are working on identifying victims as many did not carry an ID or were unconscious.

Firefighters took about half an hour to bring the fire under control. Photos of the aftermath show charred tables and chairs, and the damaged interior of the pub.