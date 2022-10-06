Earlier, police said a manhunt was underway for the shooter after the attack in Nong Bua Lamphu, in the north-east of the country. Meanwhile, a government spokesman said the prime minister had alerted all agencies to to take action and apprehend the culprit. A motive for the attack is unclear. Also Read - Free Air Ticket Offer: Travel Within India Or Abroad In New Year As THIS Airline Offers 50 Lakh Free Tickets

The rate of gun ownership in Thailand is high compared with some other countries in the region but official figures do not include huge numbers of illegal weapons, many of which have been brought in across porous borders over the years from strife-torn neighbours.

Mass shootings are rare but in 2020, a soldier angry over a property deal gone sour killed at least 29 people and wounded 57 in a rampage that spanned four locations.