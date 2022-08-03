New Delhi: Amid spike in monkeypox cases worldwide, Thailand on Wednesday reported third case of the disease as confirmed by the country’s department of disease control. The third monkeypox case in Thailand was recorded in Phuket after a 25-year-old German man, a tourist, tested positive for the infection.Also Read - Monkeypox Outbreak: Dos and Don'ts to Avoid Contracting the Viral Disease
The German man had reportedly reached Phuket on July 18 and he is likely to have been infected with monkeypox in another country. Department of Disease Control director-general Opas Karnkawinpong said all contacts of the patient are being tracked down, according a report by Bangkok Post. The patient showed symptoms of fever, blisters and rash that had “first began in his groin area” as per the report.
What do we know about monkeypox so far
- The current monkeypox outbreak is by far the biggest involving the virus, and it’s been designated a global emergency. So far, officials say, all evidence indicates that the disease has spread mainly through networks of men who have sex with men.
- Earlier, the head of the World Health Organization advised men at risk for monkeypox to consider reducing their sexual partners “for the moment.” But this is a complicated outbreak that may shift in how it spreads and which population groups are most affected. There is also debate about whether monkeypox should be called a sexually transmitted disease, with some critics complaining that the term creates a stigma and could be used to vilify gay and bisexual men.
- Monkeypox can spread in nonsexual ways too, and it’s not enough to use condoms or other typical measures for stopping STDs, Inglesby and other experts say. Monkeypox has not usually spread easily among people, and experts are still trying to understand exactly how it moves from person to person.
- India has so far reported eight monkeypox cases and one death due to the disease. In Africa, where small outbreaks have been common for years, people have been infected through bites from rodents or small animals.
- But in May, cases began emerging in Europe, the United States and elsewhere that showed a clear pattern of infection through intimate contact with an infected person, like many other sexually transmitted diseases.
- The public health workers who respond to outbreaks play a large role how they are framed. Much of the work on monkeypox has been done by professionals who operate sexual health clinics or specialize in STDs.