New Delhi: Amid spike in monkeypox cases worldwide, Thailand on Wednesday reported third case of the disease as confirmed by the country's department of disease control. The third monkeypox case in Thailand was recorded in Phuket after a 25-year-old German man, a tourist, tested positive for the infection.

The German man had reportedly reached Phuket on July 18 and he is likely to have been infected with monkeypox in another country. Department of Disease Control director-general Opas Karnkawinpong said all contacts of the patient are being tracked down, according a report by Bangkok Post. The patient showed symptoms of fever, blisters and rash that had “first began in his groin area” as per the report.

What do we know about monkeypox so far