Thailand school shooting: Police say suspect shot grandparents before killing eight on campus, fired 26 rounds

The incident is the second school shooting reported in Thailand this year. In February, a separate shooting at a school in southern Thailand left a teacher dead and injured a student.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/world/thailand-school-shooting-police-say-suspect-shot-grandparents-before-killing-eight-on-campus-fired-26-rounds-8495404/ Copy

Thailand school shooting: Police say suspect shot grandparents before killing eight on campus, fired 26 rounds (Image: X)

A school shooting in Thailand’s Nonthaburi province left eight people dead on Friday, according to police. Investigators said the suspected gunman first shot and killed his grandparents using his grandfather’s handgun before heading to Debsirin Nonthaburi School, located on the outskirts of Bangkok.

Police said the student then opened fire inside the school, killing three teachers and three students. Lt. Col. Dechrapee Kongdee, the Nonthaburi provincial police commander, confirmed that the suspected shooter later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to police, the suspect, a ninth-grade student believed to be around 14 years old, fired 26 rounds during the attack. Officers also recovered 34 additional rounds of ammunition from the scene.

Officials said the shooter was a student who stayed inside the school after the attack was reported. Arsit Sampantharat, the permanent secretary of Thailand’s Interior Ministry, confirmed that the student remained on the campus until police responded.

One student who witnessed the incident told reporters that several students hid inside a classroom after hearing gunshots coming from another building. They stayed inside until police officers arrived, knocked on the classroom door and safely escorted them out of the school.

According to district officials, Debsirin Nonthaburi School had around 3,100 students and 147 teachers during the 2025 academic year.

The school is part of the well-known Debsirin group of secondary schools established by Thailand’s royal family. Over the years, the institution has educated many prominent personalities, including former prime ministers, academics and writers.

The incident is the second school shooting reported in Thailand this year. In February, a separate shooting at a school in southern Thailand left a teacher dead and injured a student.

Police are continuing to investigate the motive behind the attack.