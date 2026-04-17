  • Home
  • News
  • Thank you, Iran: Trump expresses gratitude to the Persian nation as Tehran opens Hormuz; details inside

‘Thank you, Iran’: Trump expresses gratitude to the Persian nation as Tehran opens Hormuz; details inside

'Thank you, Iran': Trump expresses gratitude to the Persian nation as Tehran opens Hormuz; details inside

Published date india.com Published: April 17, 2026 7:08 PM IST
email india.com By Saanchi Gupta email india.com | Edited by Saanchi Gupta email india.com
trump
Donald Trump- File image

US-Iran Conflict: The US President Donald Trump has extended gratitude to Iran as it decides to open the Strait of Hormuz. The announcement was made by the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Trump extends gratitude to Iran

He said, “IRAN HAS JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THE STRAIT OF IRAN IS FULLY OPEN AND READY FOR FULL PASSAGE. THANK YOU!”

Iran’s statement on opening Hormuz

“In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran,” the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on X.

Add India.com as a Preferred SourceAdd India.com as a Preferred Source

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

About the Author

Saanchi Gupta

Saanchi Gupta

Saanchi Gupta is a trainee journalist at India.com English Desk. She has been overseeing all matters related to National, Entertainment & Viral for the website. With a diverse academic background, ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.