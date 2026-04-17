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Thank you, Iran: Trump expresses gratitude to the Persian nation as Tehran opens Hormuz; details inside

‘Thank you, Iran’: Trump expresses gratitude to the Persian nation as Tehran opens Hormuz; details inside

'Thank you, Iran': Trump expresses gratitude to the Persian nation as Tehran opens Hormuz; details inside

Donald Trump- File image

US-Iran Conflict: The US President Donald Trump has extended gratitude to Iran as it decides to open the Strait of Hormuz. The announcement was made by the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Trump extends gratitude to Iran

He said, “IRAN HAS JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THE STRAIT OF IRAN IS FULLY OPEN AND READY FOR FULL PASSAGE. THANK YOU!”

Iran’s statement on opening Hormuz

“In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran,” the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on X.

In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 17, 2026

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