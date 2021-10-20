London: Queen Elizabeth II has turned down the title of “Oldie of the Year” by a British magazine. The 95-year-old queen, who is Britain’s longest-lived and longest-reigning monarch, assessed that she did not meet the “relevant criteria” for the honor.Also Read - The Crown: New Queen Imelda Staunton Announces Season 5 Premiere Date In a Unique Way | Watch

The Oldie magazine on Tuesday published the queen's response to its suggestion that she follow in the footsteps of former recipients, including former Prime Minister John Major, actor Olivia de Havilland and artist David Hockney.

"Her Majesty believes you are as old as you feel, as such The Queen does not believe she meets the relevant criteria to be able to accept, and hopes you will find a more worthy recipient," said a letter from her assistant private secretary, Tom Laing-Baker. He ended the letter "with Her Majesty's warmest best wishes."

The queen, who was widowed this year, still keeps a busy schedule of royal duties. On Tuesday, she held audiences with diplomats and hosted a reception at Windsor Castle for global business leaders.

The Oldie of the Year prize honors people of advanced age who have made a special contribution to public life. The queen’s husband Prince Philip, who died in April, received the accolade in 2011, when he was 90.

After the queen declined, this year’s Oldie of the Year award went to movie royalty instead: French-American actress and dancer Leslie Caron, 90.

(With inputs from Associated Press)