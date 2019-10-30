Stockholm: Saying that the climate movement needed people in power to start to “listen” to “science” and not awards, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on Tuesday refused to accept an environmental award. The 16-year-old climate activist, was honoured at a Stockholm ceremony held by the Nordic Council, a regional body for inter-parliamentary cooperation.

A representative for the her, reportedly told the audience she would not be accepting the award and prize money of about $52,000. Thunberg, in an Instagram post, confirmed her decision to decline it because “the climate movement does not need any more awards.” Thunberg said it was a great honor to be recognized, but also criticised Nordic countries for not living up to their “great reputation” on climate issues. She said there is a large gap between what science says is necessary and the politics that run the Nordic countries, and she sees no signs of the changes required.

“Until you start to act in accordance with what the science says is needed to limit the global temperature rise below 1.5 degrees or even 2 degrees celsius, I — and Fridays For Future in Sweden — choose not to accept the Nordic Councils environmental award nor the prize money of 500,000 Swedish kronor,” she wrote.

The theme for this year’s Nordic Council Environment Prize was “initiatives that promote sustainable consumption and production by doing more with less.” The council said Greta won the award ”for breathing new life into the debate surrounding the environment and climate at a critical moment in world history. Furthermore, she has inspired millions of people around the world to demand concrete action from our politicians.”

Recently, in an emotional and powerful speech at the United Nations during the Climate Action Summit, Thunberg exhorted to world leaders to stop the effects of climate change.