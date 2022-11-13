The G-20 Meet in Bali- Agenda & the Challenges?

While the Riyadh summit was held totally virtually, the Rome summit has a lot of aftereffects of COVID & many leaders did not attend it physically.

G20 Summit, Bali

New Delhi: The 17th G-20 summit is scheduled to start from Tuesday (15th November 2022) at Bali-Indonesia where its president Joko Widodo (commonly known as Jokowi) has unprecedented challenges over his head as he is going to not only act as a host but also a deal maker during the summit. Despite being a total economic alliance, G-20 is not an ordinary group of countries. It represents the top ten economic powers of the world, it represents top ten military as well as economic powers of the world, nearly 85% of the global GDP, 76% of the international trade, and 67% of the global population making it a single most powerful decision-making body which in many aspects even more powerful than the United Nations.

The past two summits held in Riyadh & Rome were heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. While the Riyadh summit was held totally virtually, the Rome summit has a lot of aftereffects of COVID & many leaders did not attend it physically. Naturally, the decision-making too was affected under such circumstances so the upcoming summit in Bali is going to be the first major summit where almost all top leaders of these countries are going to attend and discuss the strategies to move ahead in the coming times. One thing is sure. The Bali Summit of G-20 nations is not going to be a calm affair like the previous two summits. Despite of official agenda, there will be certain other challenges too affecting the summit. Let’s understand them.

Upcoming Economic Fallout- The whole world is witnessing severe geopolitical & geostrategic changes due to various factors. A severe economic fall out in the near future is inevitable and hence it is pertinent for the member states to form a concrete strategy to counter this crisis. We saw the recession of 2008-2010, memories of which are still afresh, and when we talk about the current crisis, personal rivalries of Eastern & Western powers is fuelling this crisis to a large extent and if the G-20 countries fail to adopt a joint strategy to fight it out, the consequences will be severe. Russia Ukraine Conflict- One major event which is going to affect the entire G-20 summit at Bali will be Russia Ukraine Conflict. While the conflict is going to cross the nine months timeline in next few days with no resolution in the upcoming future, it is affecting the global economy in a major way. This is the time when western powers are aggressively advocating of Russia being expulsed from G-20 nations, and some Asian powers like China are readying to counter their move. Similar things happened in 2014 when after the Crimean annexation, Russia was expelled from G-8 (which then became G-7). So, we can say that under all probabilities, America will try to isolate Russia during the Bali meet of G-20. Global Energy Crisis- Due to various reasons including western sanctions on Russia, the global energy prices are skyrocketing. While Europe is struggling to buy energy for upcoming winters, America was forced to dilute its strategic energy reserves. At the same time, OPEC countries are cutting down on their production while Russia, one of the biggest oil producers & Venezuela, the country with the largest oil reserves are not able to sell their products in the market due to sanctions which is adversely affecting the global energy market. G-20 has to come out with a clear strategy or else the entire world will suffer. Larger role of Asia in the global market- Asia is home to nearly 60% of the global population and home to natural resources yet due to western ideologies, has been affected badly in the past when it comes to give its legitimate share in the global economy. G-20 should seriously think of providing Asia its own share of business not only because it is the richest in human capital but also because Asia is the market of the future. If western powers will keep Asia isolated, it will invariably affect their own interests. We understand that the growing postures of Asian powers like India and China amidst tensions in the fast-changing geopolitical environment in the Indo-Pacific region can complicate matters further but west has no choice either. Setting the tone for Sep 2023 G-20 summit in Delhi- India is emerging as the fastest growing economies of the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While I once again reiterate the importance of Asian interests, the importance of the upcoming 2023 summit in Delhi is significant. It is expected that a few issues may get overshadowed in Bali summit but it will set up the tone for Delhi. Indonesian Premier Jokowi will also try to outskirt controversial issues being discussed during his presidency & will make an endeavour to pass them for next meeting. So, in all probabilities, Bali Summit will act as a steppingstone for New Delhi Summit in 2023.

In addition to these points, there are other burning issues too which may get a place in the agenda. Some of them are nuclear tests by North Korea, Tensions in Taiwan Strait, setting up a global fund to fight pandemics like COVID19, Global climate crisis including increasing global warming, China’s expansionary policies especially in Asia, Africa & Latin America, opening of new trade corridor by Russia & Iran, maritime co-operation and also the future composition of G-20 where they may discuss the policy to add new members.

Being the single most powerful economic alliance and first proper summit of G-20 in last three years, a lot is lying on the shoulders of the 17th summit of these countries being held in Bali-Indonesia however its outcome will always remain under question.

Legal Methods = C

Law of Contracts II = B

Legal English II = C

Departmental Seminar = A+

Human Resource Management = A

Financial Accounting = F

Business & Growth Economics = C

Total CGPA 5.0 (45-50% Marks)

(Amit Bansal is a Defence Strategist with keen interests in International Relations and Internal Security. He is also an author, blogger and poet.)

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of India.com. The writer is solely responsible for any claims arising out of the contents of this article.