The longest ‘Solar Eclipse’ of the century finally has a date – Here’s when day will turn into night

The longest solar eclipse of the century finally has a confirmed date, promising over six minutes of darkness as day turns into night across parts of Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

If you enjoy stargazing or have a fascination with space science, you’re probably already counting down the days until August 2, 2027. On that date, totality during a solar eclipse will reach 6 minutes and 43 seconds. In certain places along the path of totality, totality will last even longer-6 minutes and 23 seconds to be exact.

That will mark the first time since 1919 that a total solar eclipse will take longer than 6 minutes, and astronomers are calling it one of the longest solar eclipses of the 21st century. Read on to find out where to see it and why this eclipse is so rare.

When and Where Will You See This Solar Eclipse?

Totality will occur on Monday, August 2, 2027, throughout southern Europe, northern Africa, and the Middle East.

Countries that will see totality include Spain, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia.

If you want to see the eclipse in its entirety, you’ll have to travel to one of these countries, but millions more across the planet will witness at least a partial eclipse, where the moon covers only a portion of the sun.

Why is this Eclipse lasting so long?

A total solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between Earth and the sun, blocking all the sunlight. This specific eclipse is special because it lasts for a very long time.

Astronomers agree that this eclipse will be one of the longest eclipses of the century because of its incredible path of totality.

During this time, anywhere from 6 minutes and 23 seconds to 6 minutes and 43 seconds, the moon will completely cover the sun. For viewers along the path of totality, it will look as if night has fallen during the middle of the day.

You’ll be able to see stars and planets in the sky, and for a few moments, day will turn to night.

How Can You View the Solar Eclipse Safely?

It is never safe to look directly at the sun, but you can easily protect your eyes by wearing ISO-certified solar eclipse glasses. You can also place solar filters on binoculars and telescopes as well.

Another idea is to watch a live stream of the event from news outlets or planetariums. But if you’re longing for a real-life adventure, plan your next vacation along the path of totality. You can attend festivals and view-parties that are sure to give you a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Final Thoughts on Viewing the August 2027 Solar Eclipse

Solar eclipses give us a glimpse of how perfectly our universe is put together. We often forget about what’s going on outside of our world until something as majestic as a solar eclipse happens.

Take some time this summer to learn more about the stars, planets, and moon so you can educate others on the wonders of our universe.

