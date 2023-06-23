Home

“There Can Be No Ifs and Buts in Dealing with Terrorism,” Says PM Modi At US Congress | Top Quotes

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said there can be “no ifs or buts” in dealing with terrorism and sought action against state sponsors of terrorism, in a veiled attack on Pakistan. In his address to the Joint Meeting of the US Congress, Prime Minister Modi said that more than two decades after 9/11 and more than a decade after 26/11 in Mumbai, radicalism and terrorism still remain a pressing danger for the whole world.

“These ideologies keep taking new identities and forms, but their intentions are the same. Terrorism is an enemy of humanity and there can be no ifs or buts in dealing with it. We must overcome all such forces sponsoring and exporting terror,” he said. Prime Minister Modi also made a veiled reference to China, saying the global order is based on the respect for the principles of the UN Charter, peaceful resolution of disputes, and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Top Quotes From PM Modi’s Speech At US Congress:

India is ready to contribute in any way it can to restore peace in Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, reiterating that New Delhi favours the resolution of the dispute through dialogue and diplomacy.

Through long and winding road that we have travelled, we have met the test of friendship: PM Modi

Now, when our era is at crossroads, I am here to speak about our calling for this century: PM Modi

Beauty of democracy is constant connect with people, to listen to them, and feel their pulse: PM Modi

I am told that Samosa Caucus is now flavour of House. I hope it grows and brings full diversity of Indian cuisine here: PM Modi

Democracy is one of our sacred and shared values. Democracy is spirit that supports equality and dignity: PM Modi at US Congress

We are home to all faiths in world, and we celebrate all of them. In India, diversity is a natural way of life: PM Modi.

Indian culture deeply respects environment and planet: PM Modi in his address to US Congress.

Our vision is pro-planet progress. Our vision is pro-planet prosperity. Our vision is to create pro-planet people: PM Modi.

We reach out to others during disasters as first responders, as we do for our own. We share our resources with those who need them most: Modi.

When Indians fly more, single order for aircraft creates more than a million of jobs in 44 states in America: PM Modi.

