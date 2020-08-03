New Delhi: As the number of coronavirus cases around the world crosses a total of 17.5 million, with more than 680,000 deaths, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday said that there might never be a ‘silver bullet’ for the deadly infection. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2020: President Kovind Invites COVID-19 Frontline Nurses, Calls Them 'Saviours' Who Risk Lives to Save Others

“The number of cases globally has increased more than 5-fold to 17.5 million and the number of deaths has more than tripled to 680,000 since WHO’s emergency committee on COVID-19 last met three months ago,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus. Also Read - Unlock 3: Gyms, Yoga Centres to Reopen on August 5 With no Shower, Sauna, Limited Members | Detailed SOP

Recognising a number of pharmaceutical companies that have reached critical stages of human trials, Ghebreyesus said that while it raises hopes for the COVID-19 vaccine, it is not a guarantee. Also Read - Coronavirus: Kerala High Court Extends Ban on All Kinds of Protests in Public Places Till August 31

“A number of vaccines are now in phase-3 clinical trials and we all hope to have a number of effective vaccines that can help prevent people from infection. However, there’s no silver bullet at the moment and there might never be,” he said.

Earlier on Saturday, after evaluating the six months of the global crisis in its emergency committee meeting, the WHO warned that the COVID-19 pandemic may be a “lengthy” one.

“WHO continues to assess the global risk level of COVID-19 to be very high,” the committee said as it gathered for the fourth time since the outbreak emerged in China last December.