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There will be widespread mayhem if Iranian ports are threatened: Irans stern warning to US amid Strait of Hormuz stalemate

‘There will be widespread mayhem if Iranian ports are threatened’: Iran’s stern warning to US amid Strait of Hormuz stalemate

This fresh warning from Iran comes at a time when the US military has announced that it will commence a blockade of Iranian ports and coastal areas.

US President Donald Trump declared that the US military would intercept any vessel in international waters that attempts to pay tolls to Iran.

New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing conflict with the United States, Iran issued a warning on Monday, April 13, stating that if a threat looms over its ports, it will trigger widespread regional repercussions. This warning was issued in response to US President Donald Trump’s move to impose a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz.

No Port Will Be Safe — Iran

According to the Mehr News Agency, a spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters stated that maritime security in the region must be a collective effort, warning that any action targeting Iranian ports would inevitably impact neighbouring nations as well. He cautioned that if the security of Iranian ports were to be jeopardized, no port in either the Persian Gulf or the Gulf of Oman would remain safe.

The Mehr News Agency posted on X: “The spokesperson for Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said security in the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman must be collective, warning that threats to Iranian ports would have wider regional consequences. He warned that if the security of Iranian ports is threatened, no port in the Persian Gulf or Gulf of Oman would remain secure. This fresh warning from Iran comes at a time when the US military has announced that it will commence a blockade of Iranian ports and coastal areas starting Monday. This decision follows reports regarding the resumption of limited shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, which occurred after the announcement of a two-week ceasefire.” The spokesperson for Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said security in the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman must be collective, warning that threats to Iranian ports would have wider regional consequences. He warned that if the security of Iranian ports is threatened, no port… pic.twitter.com/3taxRljcLe — Mehr News Agency (@MehrnewsCom) April 13, 2026 Add India.com as a Preferred Source

US Announces Blockade

This measure was adopted following the failure of peace talks held between Washington and Tehran in Pakistan. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that the blockade would go into effect on Monday at 10:00 AM (5:30 PM in Iran) and would be applied indiscriminately to vessels of all nations entering or exiting Iranian ports and coastal zones—a scope that encompasses all Iranian ports situated along the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. CENTCOM further clarified that vessels travelling between non-Iranian ports would still be permitted to transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

US to Clear Mines from Strait of Hormuz

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump declared that the US military would intercept any vessel in international waters that attempts to pay tolls to Iran. Trump wrote on social media, “Any ship paying illegal tolls will not find safe passage in the open seas.” Issuing a warning, he added, “Any Iranian who fires upon us or peaceful vessels will be sent to hell.” He also stated that the U.S. Navy would begin clearing mines laid by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz.

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