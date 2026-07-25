‘There’s a military exit or…’: Trump confirms active US-Iran talks amid ongoing military strikes

Donald Trump said the US is currently in talks with Iran as it weighs two ways out of the conflict - stepping up military strikes or reaching a negotiated diplomatic deal.

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‘There's a military exit or…’: Trump confirms active US-Iran talks amid ongoing military strikes | Image: ANI

Washington DC: Amid ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran, President Donald Trump stated on Friday (local time) that Washington is in talks with the Iranian government, evaluating dual exit strategies – either intensifying airstrikes or securing a negotiated diplomatic settlement.

What Did Trump Say?

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office following a 13th consecutive night of US strikes on Iranian targets, Trump revealed that active discussions are underway despite ongoing military operations.

“I think there’s a lot of them,” Trump said when asked about his exit strategy. “There’s a military exit where we just keep going just the way we are, and we can even make it a heavier dose, and it’s knocking out everything. Or there’s a smarter strategy, and that’s you make a deal, and they want to make a deal. I just don’t think they’re ready yet, but they do want to make a deal.”

The president emphasised that while military pressure remains an effective option, negotiations are actively proceeding behind the scenes.

“You can just keep doing exactly what we’re doing, and take them apart piece by piece. We could do it at a more rapid fashion, which we might do — or we can negotiate with them, which we’re also doing right now,” Trump said, adding, “we’re talking to them.”

No Final Decision Yet On Major Strikes

Asked whether he had reached a final decision regarding launching “major strikes” against Iran, Trump indicated that diplomatic channels remain open and active as the administration weighs its next moves.

“No, I haven’t. We’re talking to them right now. I think they’re getting more and more serious as the days go by… I consider that the smarter way, but the other’s probably the easier way, doing what we’re doing–and we can take that to a much higher level if we want to. We’re prepared to do that, as you know. We’re locked and loaded,” Trump said.

When pressed on who within his administration is taking the lead in negotiations–specifically whether senior advisors Jared Kushner or Steve Witkoff are heading the dialogue–Trump remarked that the effort involves broad administration engagement, describing the talks as “a big deal.”

“Sort of everybody… It’s a big deal,” Trump said.

Addressing public and political scrutiny surrounding the timeline of the conflict, the president maintained that he is not rushing the diplomatic or military process.

“We are talking right now and we’ll see what comes of it… Despite what everyone says about the election, I’m not in a hurry,” Trump added. “We have to do it right.”

This comes as American military posture in the region remains active.

CENTCOM Highlighted High-Mobility HIMARS Airlift Exercises In Middle East

Earlier, US Central Command (CENTCOM) highlighted ongoing rapid-response drills across the theatre, noting, “U.S. Marines load an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) onto a KC-130J Super Hercules during a training exercise in the Middle East.”

On Thursday, CENTCOM said that its forces “successfully completed” another round of strikes against Iran targeting its military assets, marking the 13th consecutive night of operations, while injuring at least two people in the Bandar Abbas region of the Islamic Republic.

CENTCOM, in a statement, said that the US military completed fresh airstrikes on Iranian military command centres, drone storage facilities, communication networks and maritime capabilities on July 23.

In retaliation, the Iranian Army carried out drone strikes on US military bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan.

(with ANI inputs)