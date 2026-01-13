Home

These are world’s top 9 most expensive fighter jets, which one does India own?

New Delhi: From World War 2 to the present times, the air forces of any country have played crucial roles and decided the result of wars. Countries worldwide have been working on to modernise and upgrade their fighter jets. Now we have reached a situation where it is speculated that a few countries are on the verge of developing 6th-generation fighter jets. Almost every country is vying to acquire the most powerful fighter jets. A few countries, like the United States, Russia, China, and France, have been regularly presenting the latest fighter jets, which are not only powerful but also very expensive. Hence, here we will check which are the world’s top 9 most expensive fighter jets.

Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor, $143 million: Made by the USA, the F-22 Raptor is the most expensive operational fighter jet ever built, on a per-unit basis. It was designed as an air superiority fighter aircraft. This fighter jet is equipped with stealth technology and supercruise capability. Moreover, the F-22 is a highly manoeuvrable fighter aircraft that integrates sensor fusion in a way that no other fighter jet can match. Dassault Rafale, $125 million: The Rafale fighter jet was developed by the French company Dassault Aviation. It is an advanced multirole fighter jet. This aircraft is capable of performing air superiority, deep strike, reconnaissance, and nuclear deterrence missions. It features extensive avionics integration, advanced radar systems, and a high level of sensor fusion. The Rafale’s electronic warfare suite is more powerful than that of any other fighter jet. Chengdu J-20, $110 million: China’s Chengdu J-20 is a fifth-generation fighter jet. This aircraft is equipped with stealth technology. The J-20 can perform missions such as long-range interception, sensor fusion, and network-centric warfare. Its high cost is due to advanced materials, radar-absorbent coatings, and indigenous avionics development. Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II, $109 million: The F-35 Lightning II is one of the most ambitious military aviation programs in history. It was developed as a multirole stealth fighter jet for the US Air Force (USAF), Navy, and Marine Corps. This aircraft is equipped with advanced sensors, data fusion, and stealth capabilities. Its high cost is due to its state-of-the-art technology. Boeing F-15EX Eagle II, $97 million: The US-made F-15EX Eagle II is an upgraded version of its older variants. Although this fighter jet is not stealthy, its high cost is due to its formidable payload capacity, powerful radar system, and long-range performance. The Boeing F-15EX is designed to carry advanced weapons, including hypersonic missiles. It features modern avionics, a digital backbone, and significantly enhanced structural strength. Sukhoi Su-35, $85 million: The Sukhoi Su-35 is one of the most advanced non-stealth fighters ever built. It features thrust-vectoring engines, exceptional manoeuvrability, and a powerful radar system designed for long-range combat. Its price is significantly higher due to the use of upgraded technology, including new avionics and electronic warfare systems. Saab JAS 39E/F Gripen, $85 million: The Swedish Saab JAS 39E/F Gripen is so expensive because it is fitted with advanced avionics, a new engine, improved radar, and enhanced weapons integration. This aircraft is designed to operate in high-threat environments with a low logistical footprint. Saab, the manufacturer, also offers customization options to its customers, making it a compact, highly adaptable platform. Boeing E/A-18G Growler, $80 million: The E/A-18G Growler is a specialized electronic warfare variant of the older F/A-18 fighter jet. This aircraft has the capability to jam and deceive enemy air defenses. Unlike traditional fighter jets, its primary weapon is electromagnetic dominance. Its high price is due to advanced sensors, electronic attack pods, and mission-specific avionics. Shenyang FC-31, $70 million: The Shenyang FC-31 is China’s second stealth fighter jet. However, it is still under development. China designed it specifically for export. Its key features include stealth capabilities, an internal weapons bay, and modern avionics.

